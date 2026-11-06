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On the Radar

Jake Ejercito laments what Philippines could have been without gov't corruption

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 6, 2026 | 12:26pm
Jake Ejercito laments what Philippines could have been without gov't corruption
In this photo uploaded on Facebook on July 18, 2026 shows actor Jake Ejercito
Jake Ejercito via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jake Ejercito took a swipe at the country's leadership, lamenting how the Philippines could have been like other countries with safer streets, better roads and more public spaces.

In a Facebook post on November 2, Jake shared a photo following his “Kowloon Running” in Hong Kong, where he appeared to be visiting.

“Safe streets, lots of public spaces, smooth roads,” he wrote.

“Could’ve been us kung walang buwaya sa gobyerno,” he added, taking a swipe at corruption in government.

His remarks drew mixed reactions from social media users, with some agreeing with his observation while others brought up his family's political background.

“Check mo mga kapatid mo Jake. Baka nakakalimutan mo rin ‘yung tatay mo,” one commenter wrote.

“Sobrang ganda ng Pilipinas kung maayos lang talaga mga desisyon at pamamalakad ng nasa posisyon,” another user commented.

Jake is the son of former President Joseph Estrada and Laarni Enriquez.

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JAKE EJERCITO
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