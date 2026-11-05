Rica Peralejo regrets passing up chances to become US citizen

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Rica Peralejo has expressed regret over not pursuing opportunities to become a United States citizen when she was younger, saying she failed to recognize the advantages of having a stronger passport while she was doing well in the Philippines.

In a post on Threads, Rica recalled having a couple of chances to obtain US citizenship but chose not to pursue them at the time.

“When I was younger I probably had a couple of chances to become a US Citizen. But I ignored it because I was then doing very well in the Philippines,” she wrote.

Looking back, the former actress said she did not realize that having a weak passport could limit one's opportunities, regardless of how successful one might be in their home country.

“What I did not see back then is that no matter how well you do back home, a weak passport is a weak passport. And a nation that has crooks for leaders will make you wish you had other options,” she added.

Rica advised younger Filipinos who have opportunities to obtain foreign citizenship not to make the same mistake.

“So Kids, don’t repeat my mistakes. If you have the chance, grab it. Bow,” she said.

Her comments came as she shared another post expressing her growing disappointment with the situation in the Philippines.

“I have never felt the real urgency to leave the Philippines until now. I always entertained the thought but it never escalated to an urgency. Ngayon talaga ayoko na,” she wrote.

Rica said she has started making plans to leave, citing her frustration over what she described as the unfair treatment of Filipinos who work honestly and follow the rules.

“I am making plans kasi 'yung bastusan is so painful to me. I am so heartbroken for many of my kababayans na tapat at lumalaban ng patas pero hindi patas eh. Hindi talaga. Hindi na nga madali, hindi pa tapat,” she added.

She also admitted that her disappointment has reached point where she is beginning to feel hatred.

“Hate is a strong word but I think I’m getting there,” she said.

Rica rose to fame as an actress and television personality before stepping away from mainstream showbiz. She now focuses on her family and personal pursuits.

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