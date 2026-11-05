From Christmas at home to weekends on the go, Platinum Karaoke brings celebrations wherever Filipinos gather

Platinum Karaoke's "Sing It Loud" brings together Sheryn Regis, Modern Karaoke and Party Speakers, portable PK Audio and a new jingle built around the Filipino joy of singing together.

MANILA, Philippines -- In the Philippines, celebrations often find their soundtrack quickly. A family meal turns into a reunion, and before long someone reaches for the microphone. Karaoke has long been part of how Filipinos gather.

That familiar ritual shaped Platinum Karaoke’s Sing It Loud event at Ayala Malls Market! Market!, where the brand introduced Sheryn Regis as its newest ambassador, launched a jingle, and showcased products.

Modern karaoke and party speakers

Photo Release Platinum Karaoke's modern karaoke and party speakers

Platinum Karaoke’s modern karaoke and party speakers are designed for different ways Filipinos gather, from home setups to larger speaker-led celebrations.

Platinum Karaoke also offers a wide range of microphones with zero mic delay and rich echo and reverb, giving singers a more immediate and fuller vocal experience.

Alpha 2 stood out with Sing With Me, Pro Score and Video Recording. The flexibility matters during the holidays, when one family may be singing at home on Christmas Eve while another needs a bigger setup for a clubhouse party or reunion.

PK Audio is built for road trips, weekend getaways and outdoor get-togethers, with Roadie and Camper for easy portability and Apollo and Apollo Pro for bigger group listening.

A familiar voice for a Filipino tradition

Photo Release Filipino singer Sheryn Regis performs her hit “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw” on Platinum Karaoke during the Sing It Loud event.

That story of music bringing people together found a natural voice in Filipino singer Sheryn Regis. Known as the Crystal Voice of Asia, Regis has spent more than two decades building a career defined not only by vocal power, but by artistry, consistency, resilience and a genuine connection with audiences.

From her standout run on Star in a Million to her signature rendition of “Come In Out of the Rain,” along with songs such as “Kailan Kaya,” “Follow Your Dream,” “Tulad ng Dati” and “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw,” Regis has become part of the soundtrack of generations of Filipinos.

Her partnership with Platinum Karaoke makes sense for the same reason karaoke remains part of Filipino celebrations: both are rooted in the joy of singing and the emotion behind it. Platinum has spent 25 years putting the microphone in Filipino hands; Regis has spent more than two decades showing what can happen when a remarkable singer takes one.

At Sing It Loud, she delivered eight songs straight in an uninterrupted set, then shared the mic with one audience member through Alpha 2’s Sing With Me feature. She later joined Nicole Hyala, Jasper Tiongson, Lukas and HYPE for the new Platinum Karaoke jingle, built around “Sing it loud, feel the vibe,” “Dito lahat, bida ka na,” and “Real Karaoke. Real Joy. Deserve mo ang saya.”

Platinum Karaoke and PK Audio products are available nationwide through consumer electronics retailers and e-commerce platforms, including Lazada, Shopee and TikTok Shop. Follow Platinum Karaoke on Facebook at Platinum Karaoke, Instagram at @platinumkaraokephofficial, and TikTok at @platinumkaraoke.ph. Visit www.platinumkaraoke.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Platinum Karaoke is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.