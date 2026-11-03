Foodpanda celebrates top partners, pledges continued growth at CRAVE 2026 finale

Foodpanda executives and merchant partners raise a toast to years of collaboration and shared growth at CRAVE 2026, celebrating the partnerships that continue to shape the local food ecosystem.

MANILA, Philippines — Foodpanda Philippines concluded its nationwide CRAVE Partner Summit and Awards 2026 in Manila, gathering merchants and industry leaders to discuss digital innovation, evolving consumer behavior and strategic partnerships.

Ahead of World Food Day, the event underscored the role of local food businesses in driving livelihoods and community growth.

Following the Visayas and Mindanao stops in Cebu and Davao, the culminating event in Manila addressed key MSME challenges, including rising costs and digital adoption. Representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) E-Commerce Bureau highlighted digital skills and market access as essential tools for MSMEs seeking to scale.

“Growth looks different for every business, and our goal is to help our merchant partners grow with foodpanda at every stage,” Prateek Teotia, director of commercial at foodpanda Philippines, said. “Through technology, insights, market access, and stronger partnerships, we want to give businesses more opportunities to reach customers, strengthen operations and build for the future.”

Celebrating merchant success

CRAVE Partner and Summit Awards 2026 recognized merchant partners across five core categories. Pau Pau’s Top of Table honored sales leadership and market dominance, while Pau Pau’s Momentum Master highlighted strong H1 2026 year-on-year growth.

Meanwhile, Pau Pau’s Brand Spotlight celebrated creative marketing and platform collaboration, Operational Excellence recognized consistent service reliability, and the People’s Palate Award honored vendors with top customer ratings and repeat orders.

The event also celebrated partners across foodpanda’s quick-commerce network. Within shops, top sales leaders earned the Checkout Champion Award, while vendors with strong product mixes received the People’s Choice Award.

For DMart, the Ad-vantage Award celebrated ad-driven campaign performance alongside honors for sales momentum and emerging vendors. Additionally, Retail Media Partners (RMP) earned the Ad Synergy Award for ecosystem engagement and the Ad Catalyst Award for agency innovation.

Beyond the order: Tools for sustainable growth

Foodpanda continues to support its network with data insights, delivery infrastructure, ad solutions and collateral-free funding via foodpanda Capital.

Moving forward, foodpanda remains focused on demand generation, customer experience and logistics excellence to build a resilient digital food ecosystem.

Editor’s Note: This press release from foodpanda is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.