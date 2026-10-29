Asian Hospital brings community together for first-ever Bayanihan Run 2026

MANILA, Philippines – Asian Hospital and Medical Center, together with Asian Hospital Charities Inc. (AHCI) and Asian Learning Institute, held its first-ever Asian Hospital Bayanihan Run 2026 last October 18 at the Muntinlupa Sports Complex in Barangay Tunasan, Muntinlupa City.

The event brought together members of the hospital community, runners, partners, volunteers and supporters to promote fitness, compassion and community involvement while raising support for charity patients and helping make quality healthcare more accessible to those in need.

The initiative also reflect the hospital’s commitment to its campaign, “Alagang Deserve, Alagang Sulit,” which highlights its dedication to providing quality care and meaningful value to patients.

Welcome remarks were delivered by Asian Learning Institute Director Dr. Jose Acuin and Human Resources Director Atty. Joey Torres, who highlighted the importance of unity and working together to make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and the communities they serve.

Acuin emphasized the role of Asian Hospital Charities and the Bayanihan inpatient and outpatient programs in helping more patients in need receive the hospital’s quality health care services.

“Asian Hospital Charities and the Bayanihan inpatient and outpatient programs share the same vision: to enable more patients in need to experience the world-renowned brand of Asian Hospital care. Marami pong salamat sa aming mga Bayanihan Run partners from the media and the local government of Muntinlupa for sharing this vision. Let us run swiftly, run safely, and run inspired. Let’s inspire others to help ensure equitable access to health care for our citizens,” Acuin said.

Adding fun and excitement to the morning was Ate Rose, the hospital’s character representing atherosclerosis, who joined participants during the Zumba session and brought an engaging element to the fitness celebration.

Asian Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Carmen Nievera and Director of Marketing and Patient Experience Hennessy Miranda also expressed their appreciation to the runners, volunteers, organizers and partners who helped make the inaugural run a success.

Asian Hospital and Medical Center extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported the event, including its media partners and the local government of Muntinlupa.

Through the Bayanihan Run, the hospital celebrated the spirit of bayanihan and the power of partnerships in supporting charity patients and making quality health care more accessible, reflecting its commitment to “Alagang Deserve, Alagang Sulit.”

Run together. Give together. Celebrate bayanihan together.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Asian Hospital and Medical Center is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.