Grocery chain's â€˜Barangayan' to hit 16 locations nationwide

Grocery chain's ‘Barangayan' to hit 16 locations nationwide

'Barangay Panalo' will make stops in 16 locations across the country starting this weekend until November 28.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the country’s major supermarket chains is bringing its 28th anniversary celebration to communities across the country.

Puregold Price Club Inc. announced it is holding its “Barangay Panalo” initiative, a nationwide program supported by the company’s brand partners.

Beginning this October, the program will combine on-site activities and prizes with community projects shaped around local needs. These include a community pantry, basketball court renovation, or rescue boats for flood-prone areas.

“For 28 years, Puregold has been a proud partner of communities in their asenso journey. With Puregold Barangay Panalo, our goal is to reward them in ways that truly matter, not just prizes or discounts but tangible projects that would make a lasting impact on these neighborhoods,” said Puregold President Vincent Co.

“Through deeper engagement, we hope to show our commitment to uplifting these communities and nurture our grassroots relationship,” he added.

Barangay Panalo will make stops in 16 locations across the country starting this weekend until November 28: Las Piñas, Qi Central, Quezon City, Parañaque, Valenzuela, Ubay, Agora, Tayuman, Taguig, Siargao, Commonwealth, Bacoor, Pasig, Taytay, Putatan, Dau and Mango - Cebu.

To participate, community members just need to register on-site at a Puregold Barangay Panalo location, where they will get a Panalo Pass and raffle number. They must then collect stamps across designated “Panalo Stops,” and complete activities to receive a surprise gift.

The nationwide rollout is made possible by Puregold’s partner brands working together to deliver a memorable Panalo experience to communities.

These include brands popular in Puregold’s shelves: Ajinomoto, Alaska, Ariel, Bear Brand, Benby (Mars Pet), CDO Foodsphere, Century Tuna, Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Del Monte, Froneri, GCash, Gentle Supreme, Goodest, Great Taste, Greencross, IPI (Bioderm), Jack ’n Jill, Knorr, Kopiko, Leslie, Liwayway, Lucky Me, Maggi, Magnolia, Mega, Megasoft (Sisters), Milcu, Mondelez, MY San, Nescafé, Nestlé, Nissin, NutriAsia, Pampanga’s Best, Peerless, Purefoods, Rebisco, Regent, Safeguard, Sanitary Care Products Asia, Selecta, Silka, Surf, Unilever and WL Foods.

Barangay Panalo is part of the supermarket chain’s grand anniversary celebration, as it marks 28 years of consistent growth and market leadership. (Contributed story)