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On the Radar

KaladKaren praises 'Drag Race' co-host Paolo Ballesteros

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 6, 2026 | 2:48pm
KaladKaren praises 'Drag Race' co-host Paolo Ballesteros
"Drag Race Philippines" hosts KaladKaren, Paolo Ballesteros, and Jon Santos
Drag Race Philippines via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Jervi "KaladKaren" Wrightson showered praise on her "Drag Race Philippines" co-host Paolo Ballesteros for the latter's generosity toward staff members.

Last week, a circulating post on X shared accounts on how Paolo, or Mama Pao as he is fondly called on the reality competition series, which is the Philippine spin-off of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

KaladKaren shared the post by sharing her own personal recollections about Mama Pao, recalling how whenever the show's hosts, staff, or contestants need anything, Mama Pao would see they were attended to.

"'Pag may pagkain siya lahat din kami bibigyan niya. Kumbaga isusubo niya na lang ibibigay pa niya sa iba," KaladKaren said. 

In another repost, KaladKaren shared that Mama Pao would already be getting ready for the show at 5 a.m. and would always be the first on set.

"Sa studio na siya halos nakatira kapag 'Drag Race' filming season," KaladKaren ended. "And sorry Mama Pao, ichichika ko na. 'Yung sahod niya every finale, pinapa-raffle sa staff. Ganyan siya ka-generous."

"Drag Race Philippines" is in the middle of airing its fourth season, fifth if one includes the special "Slaysian Royale" edition from last year.

RELATED: 'Drag Race Philippines' honors departed queen Misua

DRAG RACE

DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES

KALADKAREN

PAOLO BALLESTEROS
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