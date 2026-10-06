KaladKaren praises 'Drag Race' co-host Paolo Ballesteros

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Jervi "KaladKaren" Wrightson showered praise on her "Drag Race Philippines" co-host Paolo Ballesteros for the latter's generosity toward staff members.

Last week, a circulating post on X shared accounts on how Paolo, or Mama Pao as he is fondly called on the reality competition series, which is the Philippine spin-off of "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Napakabuti ni Mama Pao. ‘Pag may kailangan kami ng mga kasama niya, staff or queens, inaasikaso at inuuna niya kami. ‘Pag may pagkain siya lahat din kami bibigyan niya. Kumbaga isusubo niya na lang ibibigay pa niya sa iba — Jervi Wrightson (KaladKaren) (@JerviWrightson) October 3, 2026

KaladKaren shared the post by sharing her own personal recollections about Mama Pao, recalling how whenever the show's hosts, staff, or contestants need anything, Mama Pao would see they were attended to.

"'Pag may pagkain siya lahat din kami bibigyan niya. Kumbaga isusubo niya na lang ibibigay pa niya sa iba," KaladKaren said.

In another repost, KaladKaren shared that Mama Pao would already be getting ready for the show at 5 a.m. and would always be the first on set.

Si Mama Pao ang laging nauuna sa set. 5 AM pa lang nagsisimula na siyang mag-ayos! Sa studio na siya halos nakatira kapag Drag Race filming season. And sorry Mama Pao, ichichika ko na. Yung sahod niya every finale, pinapa raffle sa staff. Ganyan siya ka generous — Jervi Wrightson (KaladKaren) (@JerviWrightson) October 3, 2026

"Sa studio na siya halos nakatira kapag 'Drag Race' filming season," KaladKaren ended. "And sorry Mama Pao, ichichika ko na. 'Yung sahod niya every finale, pinapa-raffle sa staff. Ganyan siya ka-generous."

"Drag Race Philippines" is in the middle of airing its fourth season, fifth if one includes the special "Slaysian Royale" edition from last year.

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