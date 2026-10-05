A tale of two athlete moms: Angelica Yulo meets Rovelyn Baterbonia

Athlete moms (from left) Angelica Yulo and Rovelyn Baterbonia, the mothers of Carlos Yulo and the late Rene Baterbonia.

MANILA, Philippines – Popular athlete moms Angelica Yulo and Rovelyn Baterbonia created buzz on Monday after they snapped a selfie together with a catchy caption that alludes to their naysayers.

Baterbonia posted her selfie with Yulo and captioned the photo accompanied by four heartbroken emojis: “Basher attack.”

Contrary to the negative caption, both women were smiling for the cameras.

Both mothers received the brunt of social media criticisms for their actions in relation to their athlete children.

Yulo’s rift with her son, two-time Olympic medalist Carlos Yulo, and his then-girlfriend and now-fiancee Chloe San Jose is well-documented. She remains estranged with Carlos, and speculations arise that another athlete son, Eldrew, no longer has good relations with her.

Baterbonia, meanwhile, is the mother of Rene Baterbonia, the Ateneo basketball varsity hopeful who tragically died last June during a training camp in Aurora.

Baterbonia was accused of profiteering from her son’s death by selling merchandise featuring Rene’s name.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Baterbonia denied it and claimed that it was her son’s idea to sell merchandise.

“Sa totoo lang, hindi ko pineperahan 'yung anak ko, 'yung pagkamatay ng anak ko. Kahit ni-piso, hindi po ako nanghingi sa kahit sinong tao,” Baterbonia said.

“Nung buhay pa po 'yung anak ko, 'yun na po 'yung iniwan niya sa akin na negosyo. Siya 'yung nakaisip na mag-benta kami ng mga memorabilia kasi raw marami raw nanghihingi sa kaniya. Kaya ayun, nag-umpisa kami. Kasi wala kaming puhunan, nagpost [muna] ako [kung] sinong gustong mag-order ng Baterbonia's Collections,” she added.

RELATED: Planned Rene Baterbonia biopic: Mom Rovelyn wants Dimples Romana to play her