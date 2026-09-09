TV then and now: Bela Padilla voices concern over kids' digital consumption

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-director Bela Padilla has voiced concern over the growing number of violent incidents involving young people, particularly school violence, and the kind of content children are now exposed to online.

Bela raised the issue of social media consumption among minors, pointing out how the absence of parental control over what children see online can expose them to disturbing and violent imagery at an early age.

The actress discussed the matter during an appearance on the latest vlog of her “Life After You” co-star, Diamond Star Maricel Soriano. The two stars tackled, among other topics, the issue of school shootings and other violent incidents involving minors.

For Bela, the culture of being constantly online has become a “sakit” or affliction for many Filipinos, particularly because of the seemingly uncontrolled consumption of social media content.

“Which I find very disturbing. May isa akong interview na binanggit ko ‘to. Nagwo-worry po ako sa generation ngayon, lalo ngayon ang dami nating nakikita na mga nangyayari sa schools na very violent, ‘di ba?” Bela said.

She then compared today’s social media environment with the way children consumed television when she was growing up.

According to Bela, television programs were more “compartmentalized,” allowing parents to have a better idea of what their children were watching and giving them opportunities to intervene when necessary.

“Kahit paano, alam mo kung ano ‘yong i-expect mo sa TV today, ‘di ba. At mayro’n kang magulang na magsasabing, ‘Oops, ‘wag mong papanoorin ang part na ‘to,’” she said.

Bela also pointed out that television programs came with ratings that helped parents determine whether certain content was appropriate for their children.

“And may rating ang TV. Parang rated PG o kung anoman. Ta’s ang isang palabas po dati halos isang oras. At may commercial pa ‘yon. Humihinga ka po sa gitna,” she added.

Social media, however, operates differently, with users able to encounter vastly different types of content within seconds simply by scrolling through their feeds.

“Kapag nag-scroll ka, kahit sa Instagram lang, video ng asong sumasayaw. One minute, sumasaya ka. Next video, giyera. Mga batang putol-putol ang kamay. Na hindi dati natin napapanood sa TV,” Bela said.

Her remarks highlight the growing challenge faced by parents and guardians in monitoring children's digital consumption, particularly at a time when social media algorithms can quickly shift users from harmless entertainment to graphic or disturbing material.

RELATED: Bela Padilla declines to address alleged rift with Kim Chiu, Angelica Panganiban