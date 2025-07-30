Alberto welcomes Gabbi Garcia as its first female brand ambassador

MANILA, Philippines — ALBERTO, the beloved Filipino lifestyle brand known for its chic, comfortable and high-quality footwear and bags, proudly welcomes Gabbi Garcia as its first-ever female brand ambassador. This exciting partnership kicks off a new era for ALBERTO as it celebrates “35 years of Everyday Elegance” in 2025, signaling a bold evolution for the trusted homegrown brand.

Welcoming Gabbi into the ALBERTO family felt like the most natural step forward. “We chose Gabbi because she truly reflects what ALBERTO is all about,” Alberto Gaerlan, the brand’s namesake and founder, shared.

“As we mark our 35th year with the ‘Everyday Elegance’ campaign, we wanted someone who embodies timeless beauty, effortless style and that unique Filipina charm, qualities at the heart of our brand.” Gabbi’s vibrant, down-to-earth personality and her sense of style that’s both classic and current make her a perfect match for ALBERTO.

For Gabbi, joining ALBERTO feels like a full-circle moment. “I grew up seeing ALBERTO stores in the mall, so when the opportunity came, it really felt full circle,” she shared. “I love that they’re a proudly Filipino brand that’s been around for years.” Gabbi also expressed her admiration for ALBERTO’s authenticity, which is rooted in Filipino values like family, craftsmanship and accessibility, all while staying current with fashion trends.

This collaboration marks a meaningful new chapter in ALBERTO’s story, highlighting the brand’s evolution and forward-looking direction. Since 1990, ALBERTO has been part of the everyday lives of Filipinos, and as it celebrates its 35th year in 2025, the brand is stepping into a new era that stays true to its heritage of everyday elegance while embracing contemporary trends and the style and spirit of today’s modern, dynamic working class.

“Our partnership with Gabbi Garcia represents this evolution, as we continue to introduce fresh collections that blend timeless appeal with contemporary trends,” Gaerlan shared.

Gabbi describes her style as “effortless and evolving,” which perfectly matches ALBERTO’s collection. “I like to be chic when I want, comfy when I need. I choose pieces that feel like ‘me’ but are also functional,” she said. She values ALBERTO for being stylish without trying too hard and versatile enough for both glam moments and everyday errands. Comfort and quality are her priorities: “I always choose comfort and craftsmanship—cute alone isn’t enough. I move a lot, so I need pieces that keep up without sacrificing style.”

Her current favorites include ALBERTO’s strappy kitten heels, praised for their comfort and elegance, and a suede bag she finds chic and easy to style.

“ALBERTO fits into everyday life—whether at work, on weekends or casual days. There’s an ALBERTO for every Filipina. I want them to see how these pieces can elevate their style without feeling intimidating,” Gabbi said.

Shoppers can look forward to exciting things from this collaboration, including exclusive collections and new product drops that bring ALBERTO’s vision of “everyday elegance” to life with a fresh twist. Expect standout, trend-forward pieces that reflect Gabbi’s effortless style, wearable looks that inspire and resonate with the everyday lives of Filipinos.

ALBERTO is available in over 90 stores nationwide and online at www.alberto.com.ph, as well as on Lazada, Shopee, TikTok and Zalora.

Editor’s Note: This press release from ALBERTO is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.