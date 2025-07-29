Step into the tech life at SMâ€™s Tech Fair this August

Step into the tech life at SM’s Tech Fair this August

You're invited to explore, experience and live the tech life at SM Tech Fair happening from August 1 to 31.

MANILA, Philippines — Tech is everywhere. It’s in the way we create, work and play, adding a little more excitement to the things we love.

From smart gadgets that simplify your daily grind to pop culture experiences that bring communities together, tech isn’t just about the future–it’s about making life more fun, connected and more you!

You're invited to explore, experience and live the tech life at SM Tech Fair happening from August 1 to 31. SM transforms its spaces into tech wonderlands where innovation meets lifestyle, and where your favorite gadgets are right at your fingertips.

A new gadget shopping experience

Forget the old-school way of just browsing shelves. SM is flipping the script by creating immersive and interactive zones where you can actually experience what’s next. Imagine smart devices that respond to your voice, fitness gadgets that track every move like a personal coach, and hands-on exhibits where you can try before you buy.

And because we know tech is also about fun, expect a whole layer of mixed reality adventures—from scavenger hunts that win you SM vouchers, to larger-than-life gadgets you’ll definitely want on your feed, to interactive walls that make browsing feel like a game.

Enjoy discounts on your devices at Cyberzone

And of course, your ultimate tech and gadgets hub–Cyberzone–is leading the celebration!

To kick off SM Supermalls’ 40th anniversary, Cyberzone is prepping a special lineup of premium gadgets from top brands only available during Tech Month.

Think of it as a huge limited-edition drop you don’t want to miss. So whether you are into gaming, lifestyle gadgets, or just looking for what’s new, Cyberzone is your place to go!

Where tech meets culture: Pop Central is the place to be

And because tech doesn’t live in a vacuum, SM is making space for the communities that bring it to life. Your fave SM malls will have a vibrant hub for all things geek and pop culture called Pop Central!

Picture cosplay competitions with jaw-dropping costumes, tabletop card game meetups, and tournaments where strategies come alive, live gaming tournaments that turn mall spaces into battlegrounds, and collectible exhibits that will have every toy enthusiast swooning.

Add in local illustrators showcasing their art, and you’ve got a creative mash-up of tech, style and fandoms.

Deals that make you go, 'Add to Cart!'

But what’s a tech celebration without a little retail therapy?

The Great Gadget Sale is here with jaw-dropping discounts of up to 50% off your dream devices. Whether it’s upgrading your phone, getting that sleek smartwatch, or finally leveling up your gaming setup, this is the time to do it in-store or via the SM Malls Online app!

Plus, SM’s fintech partners are rolling out special rebates and flexible payment plans, making it even easier to grab the gadgets you’ve been eyeing.

So why just scroll about the future online when you can step right into it? Explore it. Experience it. Live it—only at SM.

Visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls for the full lineup of events. Don’t forget to share your #SMTechLife moments!

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.