AI firm taps Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin's ex, as spox after Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal

Composite photos of Gwyneth Paltrow and the former Astronomer executives caught during a Coldplay concert

MANILA, Philippines — New York-based technology firm Astronomer is milking their time in the viral limelight by enlisting the services of Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow.

Astronomer became a point of interest last week after its chief Andy Byron was caught having an affair with the company's Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot.

Byron was caught on a "kiss cam" during a Coldplay concert in Boston with Cabot appearing as a happy couple, but they immediately broke apart after vocalist Chris Martin's witty comments.

"Oh alright, come on you're okay!" Martin quipped. "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy!"

Byron ducked out of the shot while Cabot covered her face and turned away before walking out in the opposite direction.

Astronomer launched an investigation into the incident, placing both Byron can Cabot on leave. Both later tendered their resignations from the company.

Co-founder Pete DeJoy is currently serving as interim chief, and in a LinkedIn post acknowledged the huge amount of media attention Astronomer had been receiving the past few days.

Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. pic.twitter.com/WtxEegbAMY — Astronomer (@astronomerio) July 25, 2025

"The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name," DeJoy said.

The story continues to unfurl as Astronomer tapped Paltrow —who was married to Martin for over a decade and shares two children with —as a "temporary spokesperson" in a video.

In the video, Paltrow said she was "hired on a very temporary basis" to answer questions about Astronomer.

The first question started as "OMG! What the actual f..." but was cut short for Paltrow to give a brief background on the company.

A second question asking about the social media team was also cut short for the actress to inform on remaining slots for Astronomer's Beyond Analytics event in September.

"We will now be returning to what we do best: Delivering game-changing results for our customers. Thank you for your interest in Astronomer," Paltrow ended.

