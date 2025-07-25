Viral journalist apologizes after 'hanggang binti na yung tuhod' report

MANILA, Philippines — ABS-CBN reporter Izzy Lee apologized for her blunder during a live "TV Patrol Express" reporting about floods.

In the now-viral video, fellow journalsit Jeff Canoy asked Izzy about the situation in Taft Avenue, Manila.

"Jeff, kanina pang umaga, pabugso-bugso yung ulan dito sa Maynila kaya nakikita niyo naman ay medyo hanggang binti na yung tuhod dito sa may kahabaan ng Taft Avenue, maging doon sa mga pangunahing kalsada dito sa lungsod," Izze said.

The clip, particularly the "medyo hanggang binti na yung tuhod" portion, circulated quick on social media.

Izzy took to X (formerly Twitter) to apologize for her mistake, "Sorry po, wala pang kain at tulog."

"Next time kakain muna ako para hindi na hanggang binti ang tuhod. Ingat sa baha, mga Kapamilya!" Izzy added.

Other X users quickly commented on Izzy's post assuring her there was no need to say sorry and in fact praised her for braving the storm.

"No need to apologize. Napasaya mo kami and that line will be iconic. Ingat palagi and thank you for your service," one user replied.

"Thank you, Ma'am Izzy Lee, for showing up with courage and grace even in the middle of a storm, your work matters and so do you," another said.

