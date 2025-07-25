HR officer from viral Coldplay concert also resigns

Composite photo shows a viral video featuring the former CEO and HR head of US tech company Astronomer.

MANILA, Philippines — The woman from the viral clip taken at a Coldplay concert has also tendered her resignation from New York-based AI firm Astronomer, following in the footsteps of the ex-chief she was caught on camera with.

The Internet has had quite a week sharing laughs at the still-circulating video of ex-Astronomer chief Andy Byron seen having an affair with the company's Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot.

Byron was caught on a "kiss cam" during a Coldplay concert in Boston with Cabot appearing as a happy couple, but they immediately broke apart after vocalist Chris Martin's witty comments.

"Oh alright, come on you're okay!" Martin quipped. "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy!"

Byron ducked out of the shot while Cabot covered her face and turned away before walking out in the opposite direction.

Astronomer launched an investigation into the incident, placing both Byron can Cabot on leave.

Byron later tendered his resignation and was removed from Astronomer's leadership page.

Days later, Astronomer confirmed that Cabot has already resigned and is no longer with the company she joined just last November.

Neither individual has addressed the viral incident, though both are reportedly married.

"The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies ever encounter," said Astronomer co-founder and interim chief Pete DeJoy on LinkedIn.

"The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name."

Two videos — a close-up and a wide shot — of Byron and Cabot breaking apart have made the rounds on social media, though a new video is going viral with images of the two moments before the "kiss cam" incident.

RELATED: 'None of our business': Oasis' Liam Gallagher pokes fun at viral kiss cam scandal