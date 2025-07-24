Couple with disability â€˜humiliatedâ€™ at coffee shop after name mix-upÂ 

Couple with disability ‘humiliated’ at coffee shop after name mix-up

Marivic Cruz posted on her Facebook about her and her husband Daniel's experience at a branch of Starbucks in Alabang, where she said they were discriminated. She and her husband are people with disability.

MANILA, Philippines — A woman who has a pyschosocial disability recalled her and her husband’s, who has a speech disability, experience at one of the branches of a popular coffee chain where the barista allegedly labeled their cups with “speech” instead of her husband's name.

Marivic Cruz’s experience at an Alabang branch of Starbucks last July 21 went viral after she said that she and her husband were humiliated following the incident.

“We are both PWDs (my husband has a speech disability and I have a psychosocial disability). Since I was already tired, he was the one who ordered at the counter. When he came back to our table, nag-iba ‘yung aura nya. Then he showed me the name written on his cup,” Cruz wrote on Facebook.

She accompanied the long post, with addendum on the details of what happened in the comment section of her post, with a photo of their drinks labeled “Speech” and a picture of their disability IDs.

“Really, Starbucks!? This is so disappointing. And then you even called out my husband based on the name written on the cup? This is truly disappointing,” she added.

In the comments section of her post, she enumerated the events according to her recollection.

She said said that she heard her husband’s name being called after he placed their orders. She also pointed out that since they gave their IDs, it would be easily seen on them the customers' name.

“Sabihin na nating nagkamali ang cashier. Nu’ng binigay sa barista ‘yung cup, knowing ang nasa counter ay may cleft palate, pero tinawag parin nilang SPEECH 'yung asawa ko para i-claim ang order. Not once, but twice."

“For this incident and bago pa dapat makuha, dapat na-correct na agad ‘yan. From the cashier to barista. Seems like hindi sila aware sa mga ginagawa at sinasabi nila. The barista keep explaining to us and pinipilit nila na ang akala nila is SPEECH ang pangalan ng asawa ko. How come? First name: Speech, Middle name: Language, Surname: Impairment? Ganyan po ba dapat?” Cruz said.

Cruz said that the staff had apologized to them.

“The manager spoke with us and apologized. They acknowledged their mistake. But still, part of us — especially my husband — was humiliated by what happened,” she said.

She revealed that her husband rarely approaches people, and with the incident, it seemed that he was traumatized “even just by ordering at other restaurants.”

Republic Act No. 7277 or the Magna Carta for Disabled Persons ensures the protection and rights of people with disability from discrimination.

The National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) released a statement that condemned the incident.

"The report detailed a discriminatory practice wherein customers with disabilities were 'tagged' or marked based on the nature of their disabilities — an act the NCDA finds insensitive, inappropriate, and in violation of Republic Acts 7277 and 9442, the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities.

"Such actions perpetuate stigma and undermine the dignity and rights of persons with disabilities. The law clearly prohibits public ridicule and discriminatory labeling, and mandates the full inclusion of persons with disabilities in all areas of society," it said.

It called on the coffee chain's management to immediately address the issue and take corrective steps and train its staff on disability rights and sensitivity.

RELATED: Ai Ai delas Alas on coffee chain’s pet policy: 'Make rules clearer upfront'