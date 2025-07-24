NGOs call for fundraising for flood-hit areas in Philippines via GBayanihan

Calls for urgent donations mount with over 2.7 million Filipinos affected by continuous heavy rains

MANILA, Philippines — More than 2.7 million people across 17 regions in the Philippines have been reeling from a series of storms and heavy monsoon rains, prompting various groups calling for more funds to aid in disaster relief and response efforts.

Through its GBayanihan platform, GCash is enabling faster fundraising efforts for flood-hit areas in partnership with various non-government organizations (NGOs).

GBayanihan brings together donors and humanitarian organizations as a digital community that can quickly respond to disasters with ease and transparency. Users can directly send their donations to organizations who are mobilizing disaster relief operations such as the ABS-CBN Foundation, Ayala Foundation, UNICEF, Save the Children, and other credible NGOs.

All donations made via the platform allow organizations to respond quickly and efficiently in affected areas.

To donate, users just need to go to the "GBayanihan" feature within the GCash app and choose their intended recipient NGO.

GCash assures donors that the platform adheres to the highest standards of transparency, ensuring their contributions go directly to verified NGO partners.

GCash equally cautions users to exercise vigilance and make sure they are donating to credible causes and organizations amid risks of scammers who may abuse the urgency of the situation.

Users are urged to only scan verified QR codes of verified NGOs or use the "GBayanihan" feature directly. Users are also cautioned not to share sensitive account information such as MPINs or one-time passwords.

For more information, visit GCash official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/gcashofficial or https://www.gcash.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.