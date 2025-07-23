Content creator apologizes for viral condo comment amid habagat woes

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino internet personality Zac Alviz said that he will “do better” after earning negative reactions to his “insensitive” post about living in a condominium while many Filipinos were bracing themselves against floods brought about by inclement weather.

Alviz on Tuesday wrote on Facebook about the conveniences of living in a condominium, where he said that residents do not have to deal with floods, leaks on the ceiling, or flying roofs, usually made of light materials. Condo dwellers, he said, only need to shut their windows and resume streaming their favorite shows.

“In moments like this, [doon] mo masasabi na worth it ‘yung condo investments mo. Ang daming binabaha, may tulo sa kisame, lumilipad ‘yung bubong. Pero ‘pag high-quality condo, in most cases, sara mo lang bintana mo, okay ka na. Resume Netflix na ulit,” Alviz wrote on his now-deleted Facebook post.

Alviz, who does financial literacy for content, apologized for his previous Facebook post earlier today. He acknowledged that it was “insensitive and irresponsible.”

“Coming from the bottom myself, growing up in Valenzuela and Malabon, getting soaked in floods at church and school, and doing life alongside people who’ve faced these same hardships, I should’ve known better,” Alviz wrote.

The content creator said that he has always been “self-aware” of his lack of empathy. He shared about how, as a kid, he would think about how a person became homeless instead of simply offering help.

“My default mindset tends to focus on solutions, often overlooking the feelings and experiences of those around me.

“That said, I want to genuinely apologise to anyone I may have hurt or offended. My goal has always been to inspire and motivate others despite my own imperfections. I’m not better than anyone and I never meant to come across as entitled or out of touch,” Alviz said.

He said that he will take his recent faux pas as a moment of learning.

“I’ll do better and I’ll be better. I appreciate those who called me out with love and honesty. My heart goes out to everyone facing difficult challenges right now. I’m really sorry,” Alviz ended his post.

