Unlock your gateway to Europe: Greece Golden Visa roadshow set for Manila, Cebu this July

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino investors looking to secure European residency through real estate investment will have an opportunity to learn directly from local and international experts.

Hosted by Titan Golden Visa Consultancy Philippines, in partnership with International Property Settlements Singapore, Lux and Easy Greece, and leading Greek legal firm Machas Law, the roadshow offers attendees a deep dive into the Greece Golden Visa program and access to prime turnkey investment properties in Athens and Thessaloniki starting from €250,000.

Greece Golden Visa roadshow schedule:

Manila Private Consultations

July 28 and 31, 2025

Titan Office, The Finance Centre, BGC, Taguig

Cebu Private Consultations

July 29 and 30, 2025

Seda Ayala Center Cebu

Information Session

July 31, 2025, 5 p.m.

Manila Polo Club

Reserve your slot for a private consultation or join the information session. Seats are limited and by registration only. Sign up here: https://bit.ly/3t6A50Y

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Titan Golden Visa Consultancy Philippines. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.