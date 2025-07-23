Landers Superstore celebrates Ice Cream Fest with Toyota Corolla Cross and gift certificate winners!

MANILA, Philippines — Landers Superstore, the country’s fastest-growing membership shopping destination, capped summer with Landers Ice Cream Festival 2025—a bigger, bolder and even sweeter edition following the success of its first-ever festival last year.

Capping off the festivities was the raffle draw held last May 15 at Landers Superstore Head Office, in the presence of a DTI representative, where 12 lucky members won exciting prizes. With delightful flavors, exclusive deals and unforgettable experiences, this year’s festival was truly one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Keene Lopez, a member from Landers Uptown Bonifacio, drove home a brand-new Toyota Corolla Cross—the grand prize of Landers Ice Cream Festival 2025 raffle—during the awarding ceremony held on July 4 at Landers Arca South. In addition to the grand prize, Catherine King took home P100,000 worth of Landers gift certificates, while 10 other lucky members each received P10,000 worth of Landers gift certificates to enjoy more premium finds and rewarding shopping experiences on their next visits. The winners are:

1. Jose Ibarra Gonzalez Jr.

2. Ryan Aeron Li

3. Cecilia Caballero

4. Laurice Santos

5. Petronelle Mascarinas

6. Renchie Ello

7. Jon Carlo Asis

8. Ma. Kristine Mabulac

9. Wilbert Aldrin Bajo

10. Christine Yamanaka

Landers Ice Cream Festival 2025 was a full-blown celebration of summer, featuring a selection of top local and international ice cream brands. Part of this year’s festival was the highly anticipated raffle promo and sale of up to 50% off, giving members more reasons to celebrate the season. The festival, which ran across all Landers branches from April 2 to May 4, drew thousands of families and friends from across the country, all coming together to indulge and shop.

With over 10,000 raffle entries received, Landers Ice Cream Festival 2025 proved to be another massive hit—and a testament to its continued efforts to make every member’s experience more enjoyable and rewarding. Special thanks to the following sponsors: Magnolia, Binggrae, Carmen’s Best, Nathaniel’s and KETO.

Landers Ice Cream Festival 2025 is just one of many exclusive experiences that make Landers membership truly special. With 15 stores and over 2 million members nationwide, Landers Superstore continues to redefine every member’s shopping experience with lots of unique finds, lots of unbeatable savings and lots of world-class selections to explore and love.

While Landers Ice Cream Festival 2025 may be over, the fun is far from done. Stay tuned because Landers Superstore has more surprises, exclusive promos and exciting events lined up just in time for our 9th anniversary celebration!

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Landers. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.