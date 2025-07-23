Carrier expands its public cooling initiative with Ortigas Cool Spot

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila’s unpredictable weather makes commuting a daily challenge for many Filipinos. One moment it’s scorching hot, the next it’s sticky and humid after sudden rain. Recognizing this, Carrier—a global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions, and the undisputed leader in HVAC in the Philippines thanks to its decades of expertise, advanced technology, and trusted cooling performance as The Air Authority—is once again transforming urban spaces with the launch of Carrier Cool Spot 2.0 in Ortigas.

This innovative activation brings much-needed relief directly to one of the metro's busiest thoroughfares, reinforcing Carrier's commitment to purposeful innovation and the well-being of its community.

The first Carrier Cool Spot, which debuted in Bonifacio Global City last year, proved that everyday spaces can become refreshing brand experiences. It garnered significant industry recognition, securing three prestigious Kidlat Awards (Silver for Brand Experience, Bronze for Outdoor, and Bronze for PR) for its groundbreaking approach to creativity and engagement. Building on this success, Carrier now elevates the concept, bringing its signature cooling comfort to Ortigas, a district known for its high foot traffic and demanding commutes.

“Commuting shouldn’t be a battle against the elements,” said Phillip Trapaga, President of Concepcion-Carrier Air Conditioning Company. “We designed Cool Spot 2.0 with one purpose: to bring comfort closer to where it’s most needed. This isn’t just an activation. It’s a real-world application of innovation that prioritizes people.”

Carrier Cool Spot 2.0 transforms an ordinary bus stop outside Robinsons Galleria into a place of calm, cool relief. Carrier’s advanced, energy-efficient cooling systems help make the commute more bearable, offering everyday commuters a fresh, comfortable space—whether they’re escaping the heat or trying to feel less sticky and humid after the rain.

These systems use Carrier’s Energenius Inverter Technology, with a 5-star CSPF energy rating and the eco-friendlier R-32 refrigerant with low global warming potential—showing that Carrier, at its core, is not only good for Filipinos, but also good for the planet.

Thousands of commuters who pass through Ortigas every day will now have access to a comfortable, breathable space, thanks to this initiative. As one of Metro Manila’s most congested corridors, Ortigas was a natural next step after the success of BGC. With Cool Spot 2.0, Carrier demonstrates how it can expand its brand promise of comfort beyond private homes, delivering public service in one of the most practical ways possible.

Beyond the cooling technology, Carrier’s approach underscores a bigger purpose: prioritizing the well-being of Filipinos. The Cool Spot is a visible, human-centered gesture that shows that the brand understands the stresses of daily city life. It creates a sense of generosity and community care that goes beyond product messaging, tapping into something more meaningful: helping people feel good, even in the middle of a crowded commute.

Carrier Cool Spot 2.0 officially opened last July 4, and is now free for the public to enjoy. Whether you’re waiting for a bus or simply taking a break from the city rush, the Cool Spot is a reminder that with smart innovation, even the most ordinary places can become extraordinary.

“The Cool Spot is our way of giving back to the community,” Trapaga added. “We hope that by experiencing Carrier’s trusted cooling in their daily routines, more Filipinos will feel confident in the quality, performance, and reliability that Carrier brings, so they can truly be Air Confident, whether at home or on the go.”

For more information, visit https://carrier.com.ph/.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Carrier. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.