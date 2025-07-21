PetMarra joins International Pet Summit, reinforces commitment to veterinary excellence

MANILA, Philippines – PetMarra continues to take strides in the field of pet health and wellness as it proudly participates in the International Pet Summit 2025, a prestigious event organized by the Philippine Veterinary Drug Association Foundation (PVDA).

Happening from August 22 to 24 at the SMX Manila Convention Center, the summit brings together pet lovers, veterinarians, pet care professionals, advocates and pet brands, with one shared mission: elevating the standards of animal health and welfare across the country and beyond.

This year’s theme, “A Tribute to Filipino Pet Owners,” shines a light on the deep connection between Filipinos and their pets.

PetMarra is proud to be part of this celebration, championing the uniquely Filipino approach to pet care, rooted in unconditional love, loyalty and a strong sense of community.

As a trusted name in pet nutrition and wellness, PetMarra’s participation in the International Pet Summit reflects its strong commitment to science-based care and its continued collaboration with the veterinary community.

This relationship ensures that PetMarra’s products are not only effective and vet-recommended, but also meet the highest standards of safety and quality, as its products exceed Association of American Feed Control Official nutritional guidelines and are registered under the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

PetMarra aims to contribute meaningfully to the pet community by showcasing its range of high quality, vet recommended products and joining key discussions on responsible pet ownership, disease prevention, and nutritional innovation.

To make the summit experience even more memorable, PetMarra has prepared a line-up of activities for furparents, including fun and interactive games, pet tips, photo booth and exciting free product giveaways. It is more than just an event, it’s a celebration of pet care and the warm, compassionate community that continuously grows.

Marking a new chapter in its advocacy, PetMarra strengthens its role in pet owners with veterinary professionals, ensuring that every fur family receives informed, expert-backed care.

By uniting innovation, expert care, and heart, PetMarra proudly stands with Filipino pet owners and the veterinary community.

With every product, every initiative and every connection PetMarra builds, the brand remains committed to one goal—to create a healthier and happier future for every pet and every fur family.

