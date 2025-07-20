â€˜The goat is backâ€™: Fil-Am Jo Koy special guest at Pacquiao-Barrios fight

‘The goat is back’: Fil-Am Jo Koy special guest at Pacquiao-Barrios fight

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American stand-up comedian Jo Koy beamed with pride as he called Manny Pacquiao the “goat” (greatest of all time) at the bout's official weigh-in between the Filipino boxing legend and Mexican-American boxer at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“The goat's back,” Jo Koy repeated his welcoming remark after being called on stage as the special guest at the weigh-in.

Jo Koy also addressed the doubters of Manny, who came out of retirement at 46 to fight the Mexican-American boxer for his comeback to the ring.

But for Jo Koy, like the rest of his fellow Filipinos, Manny is the champion that made many of them proud to have that “bragging right.”

“Well, when you're Filipino, you're always looking for some type of, you know, something that you can, be, you know, proud to brag about and Manny Pacquiao was that man for us,” Jo Koy shared.

He also quipped about how Filipinos are “mandatory fans” after being asked if his mother was a fan of Pacquiao.

“It's mandatory if you're Filipino to be a Pacquiao fan. It’s mandatory and if you're not, get the f*ck out of here. He makes us so proud,” Jo Koy said.

The fight between the Filipino icon and Mexican-American boxer is underway. Earlier today, Filipino boxer and Olympian Eumir Marcial and Mark Magasayo won their undercard matches.

