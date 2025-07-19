Viral CEO in Coldplay concert put on leave, AI firm launches probe

Coldplay may have inadvertently revealed an alleged affair between Andy Byron and the human resources head of his AI firm Astronomer.

MANILA, Philippines — New York-based AI firm Astronomer is launching an investigation into the viral moment involving its Chief Executive Officer Andy Byron and the company's Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot during a Coldplay concert.

The British rock band Coldplay may have inadvertently revealed an alleged affair between Byron and Cabot during the Boston leg of its "Music of the Spheres" world tour last July 15.

The two were caught on camera appearing as a happy couple, but they immediately broke apart after vocalist Chris Martin's witty comments.

"Oh alright, come on you're okay!" Martin quipped. "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy!"

The man, identified as Byron, ducked out of the shot while the woman, said to be Cabot, at first covered her face and turned away before following suit in the opposite direction.

Both individuals are married, with Byron also a father with wife Megan, who allegedly deleted her surname from her Facebook account before taking it down altogether.

Astronomer released a statement on LinkedIn that its Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into the matter and will provide additional details once available.

"Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability," the company said.

The statement also clarified that Byron hasn't commented the issue, this is as a viral statement supposedly from Byron circulated online after the incident exploded.

The company also pointed out no other employee was seen in the viral video as many were claiming the woman beside Cabot was a colleague in her department.

Several hours later, Astronomer announced that Byron was placed on leave, with co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy currently serving as interim Chief Executive Officer.

