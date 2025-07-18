Over 1,500 join community-led fun run In Lancaster New City

Organized by the dedicated GalingPinas Youth volunteers, the event proved to be not just a celebration of fitness and camaraderie, but a movement with a mission: to equip young people in communities with the resources they need to lead and implement impactful projects.

MANILA, Philippines — In an inspiring display of unity, energy, and youth leadership, over 1,500 runners and volunteers combined, gathered for this year’s GalingPinas AlabFest: I Act On, Community-Led Fun Run.

The event aimed to raise funds for the Youth4Youth Grant—an initiative that empowers youth-led development programs across local villages.

The event drew in a diverse crowd, from young runners and students to community leaders and families, all rallying behind the cause of youth empowerment.

The funds raised from the run will directly support youth leaders as they design and execute community development projects tailored to the unique needs of their localities.

"The Youth4Youth Grant isn't just about helping the youth," said Erika Clavido, Culture Development head. "It's about investing in young leaders who are already doing the work—serving their neighbors, uplifting their communities, and showing what real grassroots leadership looks like."

Adding to the excitement of the event was the presence of Profriends’ Kapitbuhay, Dimples Romana. She brought along her family and joined the run, further energizing the crowd with her heartfelt message addressing the community.

Participants crossed the finish line not only with medals and smiles but with a sense of fulfillment, knowing that each step they took was a step toward positive, youth-led transformation in grassroots communities.

