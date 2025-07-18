Coldplay inadvertently exposes alleged affair between AI firm CEO, HR officer

Coldplay may have inadvertently revealed an alleged affair between Andy Byron and the human resources head of his AI firm Astronomer.

MANILA, Philippines — A sky full of stars never had a script as entertaining as this.

British rock band Coldplay may have inadvertently revealed an alleged affair between Andy Byron and the human resources head of his New York-based AI firm Astronomer.

Last July 15, Coldplay was in Foxborough's Gillette Stadium for the Boston leg of its sprawling "Music of the Spheres" world tour.

In the middle of the concert, lead vocalist Chris Martin began narrating as a camera began pointing at different portions of the stadiums.

The camera landed on a supposed happy couple. However, after Martin commented "Oh, look at these two!" both individuals broke apart in a now viral clip.

The man ducked out of the shot while the woman at first covered her face and turned away before following suit in the opposite direction.

NEW: Astronomer CEO caught on camera with his HR chief during a Coldplay concert in Boston.



The pair was seen rushing to cover their faces in horror when they realized they were on the big screen.



“Oh what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy,” said Coldplay's… pic.twitter.com/RgWdCTVdKE — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 17, 2025

"Oh alright, come on you're okay!" Martin quipped. "Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy!"

The camera panned to another man and woman to which Martin jokingly asked first if they were a legitimate couple.

Martin may have been right about his humorous assessment as Internet sleuths claim the individuals are Astronomer chief Byron, who is married and the company's Chief People Officer Kristin Cabot.

Entertainment outlet Page Six observed that Byron's wife Megan deleted her surname from her Facebook account before taking it down altogether. Byron's own LinkedIn account has been taken down as well.

Coldplay's "Music of the Spheres" world tour began in March 2022 and will end in September this year with 10 shows in London's Wembley Stadium, including two nights where Filipino-British singer Beabadoobee is the opening act.

The tour had two stops in the Philippines last January 2024 featuring Jikamarie, Lola Amour, and Dilaw, where no scandal emerged from either night.

