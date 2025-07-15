UNO card game to debut in Las Vegas, other locations eyed

MANILA, Philippines — All eyes will be on Manny Pacquiao's boxing comeback in Las Vegas, but there is another reason to enjoy Sin City this weekend.

Toy company Mattel is launching the first-ever social club for the popular card game UNO in Las Vegas' Palms Casino Resort.

UNO is a shedding-type game where players must discard all their cards. A card can only be played if the preceding card has a similar color or number (unless it is a wild card that changes the color or makes the next player draw four cards).

There are also action cards — Skip, Reverse, Draw Two — that can only be played if the preceding card is the same color or the same action.

No gambling will be involved as both the company and the resort want players to enjoy the friendly competition on private tables and dealers in an UNO-themed luxury suite.

From July 18 to 20, participants of the inaugural UNO Social Club can join three different games:

UNO Golf – aim for the lowest score by discarding high numbers

UNO Teams – pairs must empty both hands

UNO Show 'em No Mercy – a game with punishing penalties and a ruthless twist

"We created UNO Social Clubs to reimagine what game night can be — bringing people together for real-world fun, connection, and a bit of friendly competition," said Mattel's Vice President and Global Head of Games Ray Adler in a statement.

Mattel is planning to open more UNO Social Clubs in other American cities in casinos, bars, or entertainment venues.

"The UNO Social Club in Las Vegas is just the beginning, and we're excited to see how these new experiences inspire players to show up, play hard, and make unforgettable memories," Adler added.

UNO clarified in a social media post that UNO tables will not be officially hitting casinos yets, but UNO Social Clubs are being eyed to open in Los Angeles, New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and Austin next month.

