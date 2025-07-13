Paalam, Millennium Tower: A new beginning for every Kapamilya

July 9, 2025 - ABS-CBN executives, artists, and employees gather as they say goodbye to the iconic Millennium Tower, marking the end of an era.

As we say goodbye to the ABS-CBN Millennium Transmitter Tower, I find myself overwhelmed by a flood of emotions — sadness, nostalgia and a quiet sense of hope as well. That tower wasn’t just a broadcast structure. For many of us who worked inside ABS-CBN, it was a landmark of our dreams, a witness to our sacrifices, and a symbol of who we were — and still are — as storytellers in the service of the Filipino.

For me, it stood as a silent witness to some of the most unforgettable moments of my life and career -- as a journalist, anchor, producer, and head of Bantay Bata 163. That same rooftop in front of the tower became part of our family’s New Year traditions. I would anchor ABS-CBN’s countdown there, and my husband and children would join me with the rest of the production team. Under the stars, with fireworks lighting up the city and the tower glowing behind us, we welcomed the new year together.

Snapshots with the ABS-CBN Tower: (Left photo - Courtesy: Zsa Zsa Padilla) ABS-CBN stars Zsa Zsa Padilla and Regine Velasquez; (Right photo - Courtesy: Jugs Jugueta) “It’s Showtime” hosts

Saying goodbye to that tower now feels like closing a sacred chapter. Like many Kapamilyas whose skills were sharpened within those walls — artists, writers, engineers, crew, editors, singers, camera operators, directors, producers, public service responders — it was under that tower where we discovered the power of storytelling, of giving voice to the unheard.

But that tower meant just as much, if not more, to the people on the other side of the screen.

Netizens react to the ABS-CBN tower farewell

“I didn’t expect to cry,” one viewer shared in a post that went viral. “But when I saw the image of the ABS-CBN tower going dark for the last time, I froze. There it was — the symbol of my childhood, my comfort, my truth — quiet for good.”

For her and for millions of others, the tower was not just steel and signal. It was stories, memories, and magic: “Hiraya Manawari taught me kindness. Bayani told me I could be a hero. Wansapanataym made me believe in magic. TV Patrol helped us through storms, while DZMM brought calm in chaos. The signal faded — but the lessons didn’t.”

This was echoed by another post from a former viewer who had once stood vigil during the ABS-CBN franchise hearings: “You allowed countless writers, producers, journalists, and stars — storytellers all — to bring their tales to the rest of the world. You gave those who had been silenced a platform. You provided facts that shaped the discourse of this divided nation. So yes, it hurts. But also — we stand vigil still, for what you stood for.”

That collective grief was real when ABS-CBN went off the air in 2020. The silence was not only technical — it was personal. And yet, from the darkness came a quiet rebirth.

(Left to right photos) The ANC team (Courtesy: Olivia Sy); The singers of the 2025 version of ABS-CBN anthem “Kapamilya Forever” pose at the helipad of the ELJ Communications Center for their music video shoot (Courtesy: Jonathan Manalo)

Beyond the tower, beyond the signal

As Jaime Lopez, Head of Digital, pointed out, “Today starts as we bid farewell to the old building and iconic Millennium Transmitter. And while we say goodbye to our broadcasting era, we are well positioned for the digital world.”

A reunion of cameramen and reporters who braved countless coverages and long hours. These are some of the faces behind the lens and the stories that shaped our nation. Top photo – ABS-CBN Manila; Second row - Former correspondents of ABS-CBN Middle East Bureau.

Indeed, many of us have evolved with the times. With two fellow Kapamilyas, I co-founded an independent content and strategies company. No fancy offices. No broadcast towers. Just a renewed purpose to continue what we started: telling and amplifying stories that heal and uplift. From health access to family welfare, women’s empowerment to agriculture and education, we kept showing up, one story at a time.

And we are not alone. Many former Kapamilyas, now spread across industries and platforms, still carry the same fire. We may wear different uniforms, but we remain true to the mission.

(Right photo) This miniature ABS-CBN Tower set up inside the ELJ building became a favorite pictorial spot for many Kapamilyas — a way to capture memories, and take home a piece of the iconic tower that stood as a symbol of our shared journey. (Right photo) Darla Sauler (in yellow), Regine Velasquez (in white) and Zsa Zsa Padilla (in red) with ABS-CBN colleagues; (Left photo) The author with Aaron Domingo (ABS-CBN Media Relations Manager)

ABS-CBN Chairman Emeritus Gabby Lopez said it best, we work not just for ourselves, but “to honor all those who left — our success is their success.”

The dismantling of the Millennium Transmitter, along with parts of the Quezon City compound, is the end of a significant era. But it is not the end of the story.

As Chairman Mark Lopez said, “By embracing this change, we pave the way for a future where our reach extends beyond the limits of a broadcast transmitter.”

From bosses to mentors to friends – Top photo - With “EL3” Gabby Lopez (Chairman Emeritus); Hosts of G Diaries Michelle and Ernie Lopez (Director for Advocacy, ABS-CBN Foundation);?Second row- Mark Lopez (Chairman) and Tita Cory Vidanes (Chief Operating Officer for Broadcast)

President and CEO Carlo Katigbak echoed this: “I know it might feel that we have lost so much these last few years. But we have also gained so much. Stronger bonds with each other that only count for being at battle together. New achievements, highlighted by our ability to achieve so much with so little. And a new direction for this company that prepares us for a radically different future, but that allows us to leapfrog ahead of anybody else.”

Because while the tower may no longer light the skyline, the values it stood for — truth, service, connection, and hope — they continue to shine in us.

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. As painful as it is to say goodbye to all of these, smile that we have all these memories to fall back on… and always remember, tayong lahat, we are forever Kapamilya.” — Carlo?L.?Katigbak, President & CEO, ABSCBN Corp.

We may no longer gather beneath that red, green, and blue spire, but its spirit lives on in every new show created, every podcast streamed, every online special aired, and every act of service launched in its name.

It lives in every Kapamilya who continues to serve — on camera, behind it, on-air or online, with big platforms or humble production teams with a cause.

This may be the end of a chapter. But it is far from the end of the story.

We are still here. Still rebuilding. Still Kapamilya.

And yes — the best is yet to come.

----

Follow my social media accounts JingCastaneda: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Tiktok and Twitter. Please share your stories or suggest topics at [email protected].