Make your dream getaway a reality with Filinvest Group'sÂ 70th anniversaryÂ promo

Make your dream getaway a reality with Filinvest Group's 70th anniversary promo

MANILA, Philippines — As the Filinvest Group celebrates 70 years of enabling Filipino dreams, it invites customers to mark this milestone with a lifestyle experience like no other—the Filinvest Dream Getaways promo.

This group-wide campaign is giving away a total of 500 hotel nights across its hotel properties in the country’s most sought-after destinations.

Whether it’s a shopping trip, a weekend meal with loved ones, a long-awaited vacation, or even the purchase of a new home—each moment with a Filinvest brand could bring customers one step closer to their dream escape.

From malls to resorts, banks to homes—every Filinvest experience becomes a path to a delightful getaway.

“We’re excited to unveil a promo that’s a ‘first’ for the Filinvest Group as we celebrate our 70th anniversary. We’ve built our legacy over seven decades by putting our customers at the heart of everything we do," Francis Gotianun, director of Filinvest Development Corporation, said.

"Dream Getaways is a way to thank them—not just with prizes, but with moments they’ll remember. This milestone promo brings to life what Filinvest has always been about: rewarding everyday experiences and creating extraordinary memories,” Gotianun added.

Photo Release At the launch of Dream Getaways promo (from left) Wilbert Serrano, first vice president, Sales and Marketing head, Filinvest Land Inc.; Carmela Bocanegra, vice president for Sales and Marketing, Chroma Hospitality; Francis Gotianun, first senior vice president, Filinvest Hospitality Corp.; Ysmael Baysa, chief operating officer, Filinvest Development Corp.; Michael Angelo Dumlao, first vice president and Retail Business Unit head, Filinvest Malls; Suzette Naval, vice president of Corporate Communications, Filinvest Development Corp.; Rula Gongora, assistant vice president and head of Marketing Service, Filinvest Alabang Inc.; Mary Anne Bundalian, vice president and head of Brand Activations and Corporate Communications; and Denise Rae Lagayan, vice president and head of Corporate Marketing, Filinvest Malls.

Running from July 7 to January 31, 2026, the Dream Getaways promo offers customers the best of Filinvest Group’s diversified ecosystem.

They can earn one e-raffle entry for every P2,000 single receipt, spent shopping, dining, and having fun at participating Filinvest Malls or Filinvest Hotels—including Festival Mall, Fora Tagaytay, Timberland Highlands Resort, Crimson Hotels and Resorts, and more.

Those who book a stay, reserve a property, or avail of a personal loan through Filinvest’s subsidiaries—particularly East West Bank, Filinvest Land, Filinvest Alabang and Filinvest Hospitality—are also eligible for limited period promos with dedicated special draws, while gaining entries to the grand raffle.

Lucky winners will enjoy 3-day, 2-night stays across all seven participating Filinvest properties located in Boracay, Cebu, Tagaytay, Rizal and Clark, Pampanga.

At the end of the promo period, seven grand winners will be announced—each receiving a suite of hotel stays.

To join the promo, customers must register their official receipts or promo codes via the Filinvest Dream Getaways website. Entries are cumulative—and all non-winning entries from previous months will still qualify for the grand draw on February 7, 2026.

A conglomerate with complementary strengths

Photo Release (Clockwise from top left) EastWest, the banking arm of Filinvest Development Corp.; Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan in Cebu; Quest Clark in Pampanga; and FDC Utilities Inc.’s Misamis Power Plant.

Anchored by its founding mission of enabling Filipino dreams, the Filinvest Group continues to demonstrate the power of synergy—where each business unit contributes to a shared vision of sustainable, inclusive growth.

Given this, Filinvest Group has now grown into a diversified conglomerate with businesses in real estate, banking, hospitality, power, infrastructure and agribusiness. Its reach spans the country, with developments and services across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

EastWest Bank, a subsidiary of the group, marks its 30th anniversary this year, offering a range of financial services. Mixed-use and residential communities are nurtured by the group's real estate

companies, while Filinvest Hospitality develops and operates several hotels and resorts nationwide.

The group also supports energy security alongside ventures in renewable projects and water solutions via FDC Utilities Inc. In agribusiness, Filinvest has made strides in supporting sugar farmers in Cotabato and Davao.

Across its diverse operations, Filinvest’s goal remains constant: to meet the evolving needs of Filipinos through reliable, accessible and meaningful solutions.

The Dream Getaways promo reaffirm's Filinvest' commitment to creating better experiences for its customers, as well as helping them build their homes and businesses, and enhancing daily life through financial, travel and lifestyle services.

“To every Filipino who has been part of our journey—thank you. For 70 years, you’ve trusted Filinvest with your biggest milestones: yourinvestments, homes, holidays, your everyday moments," Gotianun expressed.

"Dream Getaways is our gift to you — a celebration of everything we’ve built together, and an invitation to create new memories in places you’ll love," he concluded.

Everyday experiences. Dream destinations. All made possible by Filinvest. Join now at https://dreamgetawayspromo.filinvestgroup.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Filinvest is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



