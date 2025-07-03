From â€˜Squid Gameâ€™ to Wimbledon: Cate Blanchett spotted in Alex Eala's game

From ‘Squid Game’ to Wimbledon: Cate Blanchett spotted in Alex Eala's game

Hollywood star Cate Blanchett (right) was among the spectators at the debut of Filipino ace tennis player Alex Eala at Wimbledon. Eala faced World No. 16 Barbora Krejcikova, who later on won their match at the famed Centre Court.

MANILA, Philippines — While Alex Eala’s Wimbledon debut ended early, Filipino watchers had another reason to talk about tennis these days as they spotted Hollywood A-lister Cate Blanchett on the bleachers watching the Filipino ace tennis player face-off World No. 16. Barbora Krejcikova.

Wimbledon posted a video on its Instagram yesterday about the highly anticipated match in the Philippines since it is the first time a Filipino stepped on the famed Centre Court to play in the popular tournament.

“Cate Blanchett enjoying some good tennis. We think you successfully did that, Barbora,” Wimbledon’s caption read.

Alex earned Krejcikova’s praise, who said that the ace Filipino player will be formidable on the court in the years to come.

Krejcikova beat Eala after the first set scare (2-6, 6-2, 6-1).

Apart from Blanchett, Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo was spotted at Wimbledon with her English boyfriend Loius Partridge watching a match that featured defending men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Blanchett, meanwhile, is much-talked about these days. Apart from her Wimbledon appearance, she suprised drama viewers when she made a cameo in the last few minutes of the finale episode of “Squid Game” season 3.

Her cameo, which appeared to be as a recruiter much like the role of her Korean counterpart Gong Yoo in the series, has fans speculating for a possible American adaptation of the phenomenal Korean survival show.

