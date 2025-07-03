Albert Martinez joins Assurance Philippines as BOD, CMO to drive insurance accessibility

MANILA, Philippines — In a strategic move signaling the evolution of the Philippine insurance industry, veteran actor and seasoned marketing professional Albert Martinez has been appointed chief marketing officer and board director of Assurance Philippines, a rising player redefining non-life insurance for the Filipino market.

Assurance Philippines leverages technology to challenge the industry's traditional structures, offering flexible, usage-based insurance coverage that empowers consumers to pay only for what they use. By breaking away from rigid, fixed annual premiums, the company aims to bring insurance within reach for millions of underserved Filipinos—a demographic historically excluded by cost and complexity.

“I’m thrilled to help make insurance simpler, more relatable and ultimately more attainable for every Filipino,” said Martinez, whose appointment reflects the company’s commitment to merging innovation with inclusivity.

His broad public influence and strategic marketing insight are expected to accelerate Assurance’s efforts to reshape public perceptions of insurance as a necessity rather than a luxury.

Industry analysts view Martinez’s entry as a key inflection point for Assurance, positioning the company as a formidable force in a market where insurance penetration remains significantly below global averages. The company’s tailored, digital-first products directly address the financial realities of Filipino consumers, especially amid an increasingly dynamic economic landscape.

Joining Martinez on the board are Assurance founder Christian Bradley and board director Jomel Paradero, forming a dynamic leadership team with a bold vision—to close the country’s protection gap and redefine financial resilience for everyday Filipinos through smarter, fairer coverage. With their combined expertise, they are dedicated to transforming the landscape of insurance in the Philippines.

Assurance Philippines also strategically partnered with Milestone Guarantee and Assurance Corporation and FPG Insurance to further strengthen their service capabilities towards their growing client base. The key partnerships will ensure that Assurance will be able to cater to the demands for their services nationwide.

As the Philippine insurance sector undergoes much-needed disruption, Assurance Philippines stands at the forefront, delivering accessible, tech-enabled solutions that make peace of mind more accessible for all Filipinos. With these innovations, Assurance is poised to redefine the future of insurance in the country.

Assurance is also preparing to launch its mobile app to enhance accessibility and provide a more convenient, user-friendly platform for customers to manage their insurance needs.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Assurance Philippines. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.