'Wag pa-fall: Paul Salas apologizes for taking fan's seat

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-singer Paul Salas offered his apologies to the fan whose chair he took causing her to fall as seen in a viral video.

The video posted by a certain Shamel Ledesma Aguirre on Facebook shows Salas performing in Palawan, where after taking a quick picture with a fan, unknowingly takes her chair just as she was about to sit back down.

Salas carried on with his performance and proceeded to stand on the monobloc chair he took to interact with others fans.

As of this writing, the video has reached 14 million views, 215,000 reacts, and nearly 7,000 comments, and naturally, Salas caught wind of it after being tagged my numerous people.

The actor shared the video on his own Facebook account and poked fun at the incident he caused.

"Hindi naman kasi sa akin ang upuan, kuha ako ng kuha. Pasensya minamahal kong binibini at hindi ko napansin eh upuan mo pala 'yun. Bawi ako sa'yo. I love you!!!" Salas said in the caption of his repost.

Salas then spoke with GMA News' Aubrey Carampel via video call to further explain what happened.

"Alam ng mga napuntahan kong provinces 'yan. Lumalapit ako sa tao tapos umaangat ako sa monobloc," Salas said. "Nagbi-bigay kasi ako ng jacket ko eh, ng mga necklace na suot ko."

He reiterated not knowing it was the fan's chair because she had stood up. Salas also had no idea she had fallen behind him because of his ear monitor.

The fan joined the video call where Salas directly apologized to her and they both asked Filipinos to be kind about what they say online.

With many fans dubbing him "Pa-fall Salas," the actor jokingly promised to bring his own chair to future performances.

