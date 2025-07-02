Job openings at Philstar Global Corp.

These are the current job openings for Philstar Global Corp., which runs top digital publications Philstar.com and Interaksyon, as of July 2, 2025.

Please see below for the detailed descriptions of the above positions.

Editorial Department

Content Producer (Lifestyle and Entertainment)

Duties and responsibilities:

Pitch and produce lifestyle and entertainment content aligned with editorial standards for Philstar.com.

Monitor pop culture trends, celebrity news, events, and lifestyle stories relevant to Filipino readers.

Develop original features, interviews, and multimedia content with strong audience appeal.

Work with other editorial units to ensure quality and relevance of published materials.

Qualifications:

At least 1 year of experience in lifestyle or entertainment journalism, content production, or related fields.

Strong writing and storytelling skills with a flair for digital content.

Knowledge of trends in pop culture, entertainment, fashion, food, and Filipino lifestyle.

Ability to generate creative ideas under deadlines.

Graduate of communications, journalism, or any humanities/social sciences course.

Contributors, Part-time

We are looking for contributors with fresh perspectives and sharp angles on:

Emerging social media trends, topics and digital behavior

Local business personalities, practices and startup stories

Urban development, city life and hyperlocal initiatives in Philippine cities

Who we're looking for:

Writers, researchers, or journalists—established or emerging—with relevant experience or subject matter familiarity

Strong writing and reporting skills with an eye for what’s new and relevant

Ability to pitch compelling story ideas backed by insight and context

Note: This is a per-piece, contributor-based arrangement. Regular contributors may be invited to write more frequently or collaborate on editorial projects.