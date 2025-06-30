Marry Me At Marriott joins forces with esteemed event stylist Gideon Hermosa for its 11th edition

Now on its 11th year, Marry Me At Marriott is raising the bar higher by partnering with renowned event stylist Gideon Hermosa. Known for his work under his studio, House of Hermosa, Gideon has become synonymous with luxury, artistry and transformative event experiences.

The grandest edition yet will feature world-class Filipino designers Michael Leyva, Francis Libiran, Vania Romoff, Mak Tumang, Rajo Laurel and Michael Cinco

MANILA, Philippines — Since its inception in 2014, Marry Me At Marriott—the signature bridal fashion show and wedding expo of Marriott Bonvoy and its partner hotels—has set the standards and trends in weddings and celebrations, consistently elevating them through its annual event.

With Marriott Bonvoy’s award-winning campaign Marriott Moments, launched in 2022, the fair has evolved into something greater—embracing more of life’s most memorable milestones. It empowers couples and other celebrants through spectacular event inspiration, sumptuous fare, and immersive experiences.

The partner Marriott International’s hotels in the Philippines include the pioneering Michelin Guide Hotel in the country—Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts, Sheraton Manila Hotel at Newport World Resorts, Sheraton Manila Bay, Clark Marriott Hotel, Sheraton Cebu Mactan, The Westin Manila, Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo, Four Points by Sheraton Palawan, Four Points by Sheraton Boracay, and Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mandaue.

The mission of Marriott Moments continues today through the 2025 edition of Marry Me At Marriott Philippine Gratus Gala.

He has collaborated with celebrity and high-profile clients both locally and internationally, making him one of the most sought-after creatives in the Philippine events industry and beyond.

As he marks his 15th year of “beautiful chaos” in the industry, Gideon has chosen to partner with Marriott Bonvoy, the most reputable hospitality and lifestyle program in the world, to celebrate his journey and help stage an even bigger, better Marry Me At Marriott—featuring a stellar line-up of designers and a masterclass that aspiring event stylists and industry professionals won’t want to miss.

“To be headlining Marry Me At Marriott this year feels incredibly special—like coming home,” Gideon muses. “It’s a full-circle moment, especially looking back. It’s not just another event. It’s a reminder of the journey, the people who’ve believed in me, and the chance to give that same belief back. Truly an honor, and I’m soaking it all in.”

Uncover the secrets behind the ‘Gideonized’ process

It takes passion, vision, skill, and discipline to mount grand celebrations. There is an art to transforming venues, telling a seamless story and creating tailor-made ceremonies—and no one understands this better than Gideon Hermosa.

This time, he’s ready to share his expertise through a series of masterclasses focused on the art of event styling.

Dubbed the Gideonized Masterclass, the exclusive training sessions will guide participants through the intricacies of event styling, delving into the artistry, innovation, and storytelling that transform dreams into spectacular realities.

The Gideonized Masterclass will take place at Marriott Grand Ballrooms C and D from June 30 to July 2.

Marry Me At Marriott Philippine Gratus Gala

Championing local design talent has always been at the core of Marry Me At Marriott. Over the years, its runway has featured breathtaking bridal couture by seasoned Filipino designers and served as a launchpad for emerging talents.

This year’s Philippine Gratus Gala features a premier roster of designers selected by Marriott Bonvoy and Gideon Hermosa.

“Our aim is to highlight Filipino creativity—showcasing how unconventional materials and approaches can be used to create world-class aesthetics. It’s about telling a story of innovation, craftsmanship, and cultural pride,” Gideon says.

One of the featured designers this year is Michael Leyva, celebrated for his bridal couture and modern Filipiniana designs. Francis Libiran returns to the runway with his signature architectural aesthetics and art deco style. Making her debut is Vania Romoff, known for romantic minimalism and ultra-feminine elegance.

Mak Tumang brings theatrical flair and cultural storytelling through his dramatic gowns. Creative force Rajo Laurel showcases his couture mastery blending Filipino heritage and modern luxury.

Completing the lineup is Michael Cinco, the Dubai-based couturier whose creations have dazzled on international red carpets.

Marry Me At Marriott Philippine Gratus Gala: The Gideon Hermosa Anniversary Edition will be held on July 3 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom.

It marks the start of a month-long celebration under the Marriott Moments campaign, culminating in the much-anticipated Marriott Moments A-Fair Luxuriant Expo on July 26 and 27 at the MGBX Exhibition Hall of the Marriott Grand Ballroom.

Editor’s Note: This press release is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.