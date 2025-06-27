Alodia Gosiengfiao recalls emergency landing due to Middle East tensions

MANILA, Philippines — Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao recounted an unplanned landing in India while en route to Germany due to ongoing tensions in Middle East.

Earlier this week Alodia's flight to Frankfurt was supposed to land in Doha as she was on Qatar Airways flight QR933.

The plane was around three hours from arriving in Doha when Qatar airspace was closed because of missile strikes by Iran, which were in retaliation to the United States striking Iranian nuclear facilities.

The flight did a quick u-turn and landed in Hyderabad, India until Qatar reopened its airspace.

"Hope all will be well," Alodia said on social media then. "Emergency landing in India. Praying for the safety of everyone in Doha."

QR933 eventually flew out of Hyderabad at 1:30 a.m. (4:00 a.m. in Manila) for Qatar.

In a latter post, Alodia said she arrived safe in Doha but rebooking delayed her flight because of many cancelled flights.

"Landed safely in Doha but rebooking will take a while because a lot of flights also got cancelled. Hope all will be well," she said.

RELATED: Alodia reflects on motherhood journey: It’s super rewarding