Boss Toyo explains why he bought cutter of 'Imburnal Girl'

Content creator Boss Toyo and wife Mary Jhoy speaks with Rosemarie Peligrino, or more popularly known as 'Makati Imburnal Girl,' who pawned her blade cutter to the content creator who hosts the online show 'Pinoy Pawnstars.'

MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Boss Toyo explained why he bought the cutter blade of the viral Makati "Imburnal Girl."

In an interview with the media during Ginebra San Miguel's World Gin Day, Toyo said he gave another P5,000 to Rosemarie Peligrino a.k.a "Imburnal Girl" for a total of P10,000.

"Binigyan ko ng another P5,000 kasi alam mo naman 'yung mga may bisyo, malay mo…" he said.

"Minsan kasi, the more na pinapagalitan mo 'yung mga ganun, the more na nagiging harsh sa kanila, baka iba pa 'yung dating.

"So, try naman nating i-reverse naman natin. Kapag hindi sila nagbago, sila naman ang mawawalan, hindi tayo.”

Toyo also admitted that he was a drug addict before.

"As a confessed drug addict before, talagang matagal ako diyan, for about 10 years, sinabi ko naman na wala talaga akong pinatunguhan," he said.

"So, noong tinigil ko 'yun at naghanap ako ng bagong buhay, naging maayos ang buhay ko. So, sabi ko, tigilan niyo na 'yan hangga't bata pa sila,'” he added.

This year’s World Gin Day 2025 celebration took Filipino gin lovers on a journey like never before. Led by Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI), the immersive event transformed the Manila Diamond Hotel ballroom into a gateway to the world, where every sip was a new destination, and every corner revealed gin’s interesting characteristics.

With the theme “Your World of Gin Experience,” the event was designed as a full-fledged voyage, blending aviation-inspired aesthetics with the sensory adventure of gin appreciation. From check-in to the final landing, guests were taken on a “flight” through global flavors, cultural heritage, and Filipino excellence.

The event brought together gin enthusiasts, industry leaders, media, influencers, and celebrities to celebrate gin as a global favorite and Ginebra San Miguel as a brand that has now gone international. This year’s key message was evident: “The Philippines celebrates World Gin Day. And on this day and always, Gin Is In!”

