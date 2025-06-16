Calling all aspiring bakers! Get ready for URC Flourâ€™s Bakerpreneur search

Calling all aspiring bakers! Get ready for URC Flour’s Bakerpreneur search

MANILA, Philippines — Are you a passionate baker with dreams of turning your delicious creations into a thriving business? If so, get ready because Universal Robina Corporation (URC) might just have the perfect opportunity for you with its exciting “Bida sa Masa, Search for Bida Bakerpreneur.”

URC Flour is committed to empowering the next generation of baker-entrepreneurs, and Bida sa Masa is the company’s flagship program designed to help you rise!

This year’s event will be held in coordination with the local government units of Pasig City, Sariaya, Quezon and Davao City. This contest will showcase a variety of delicacies, including breads, cakes and pastries as contestants will be representing their respective regions via a unique and delicious baked goods.

There will be two categories for the contest, open to home bakers or hobbyists who want to level up their baking skills with the opportunity of owning their own bakery, and for pro bakers who have been creating delicious baked goods in a bakery, restaurant or café and want to expand their skills and business.

Since 2017, URC, through its Flour Division, has empowered aspiring bakers through Flourish Pilipinas, a learning program that aims to foster a nation of baker-entrepreneurs. From educational initiatives and workshops to baking competitions, the program has continuously evolved to recognize, hone and support the skills, talent, and passion of baker hopefuls.

“URC Flour’s initiative together with the support of our partner LGUs, aims to support community members to turn their baking skills into successful start-up businesses. Our goal is to empower them and promote economic growth by organizing a baking competition that offers not only cash prizes, but most importantly, we want to impart the needed knowledge and resources to support their start-up ventures. Bida sa Masa 2025 will put their newfound baking skills to the test in a lively and delicious baking competition” said Naida Dalisay, commercial director of URC Flour Division.

This year’s Bida sa Masa 2025 will be URC Flour’s second installment and because of the program’s success, the search for the “Bida Bakepreneur” contest mechanics has been updated with the objective to equip community bakers with both the technical know-how and the entrepreneurial mindset needed to succeed in the competitive baking industry.

Who will be this year’s Bida sa Masa grand champion? Exciting prizes is up for grabs for this year’s most awaited baking competition from URC Flour.

The contest will feature various stages designed to test and develop the participants' abilities, including a Baking Training Workshop, where they will learn new techniques and refine existing skill from URC Flour tech team. Business coaching and planning will be part of the training that will help them come up with their own business plan.

Exciting prizes awaits the top winners of this year’s Bida sa Masa, Search for Bida Bakerpreneur baking competition. Champions from each category will win a total of P100,000 with P70,000 as cash prize and P30,000 worth of baking equipment and URC flour products.

Finalists from Pasig, Quezon and Davao who will be joining the championship will get a consolation prize of P30,000 prize, with P20,000 cash and P10,000 worth of baking equipment and URC Flour products.

So, whether you’re a seasoned home baker with a secret recipe or an enthusiastic newcomer eager to learn, if you have the drive and the dream, we want to hear from you!

For complete details about the contest, including eligibility criteria, mechanics, prizes and how to register, visit the official URC Flour website at www.urcflour.com. Follow URC Flour's official social media channels.

Editor’s Note: This press release from URC is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.