â€˜Also Onlineâ€™: Supporting parents and caregivers in protecting our children

‘Also Online’: Supporting parents and caregivers in protecting our children

Parents and caregivers are children's first line of defense against online risks.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines remains a global epicenter for online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC).

A global study1 estimates that nearly 2 million Filipino children, aged 12 to 17, have experienced sexual abuse and exploitation online. Yet, most survivors turn to their peers, and only a few reached out to their caregivers for support2.

Many children remain silent because of fear, shame or uncertainty about whom to trust3. Others were convinced that no one would believe or understand what they went through4.

These narratives suggest not only barriers to formal reporting but also a troubling disconnect between children and adults.

As technology advances, online threats against children grow more complex. They become increasingly vulnerable to predators and exposed to child sexual abuse and exploitation materials (CSAEM).

Guidance and support from trusted adults is essential, but our recent research says most parents and caregivers lack the knowledge and skills to safely navigate online, and prevent or respond to OSAEC effectively.

For instance, while caregivers primarily use the internet to access Facebook and Messenger on their smartphones, they frequently encounter difficulties such as accidentally opening suspicious links or unintentionally sharing content on social media. They also lack confidence in using computers, finding these intimidating.

The research5 in the Philippines, conducted through the Safety for Children and their Rights OnLine (SCROL) Project, reveals a stark digital divide between caregivers and the younger generation.

This digital gap leads to significant differences in digital knowledge and skills, as well as increased conflicts stemming from children and young people’s gadget use. It also widens the emotional distance between parents and children.

Some parents find it difficult to grasp the importance of digital tools in their children’s education, while others express concern that social media is influencing young people to act and dress inappropriately.

These concerns reflect caregivers’ broader anxieties about the impact of online culture, leaving them feeling unprepared to guide and support their children in the digital realm.

Recognizing their lack of knowledge on OSAEC, many parents and caregivers expressed a strong interest in learning more about this issue and how to protect their children from online dangers.

“Terre des Hommes Netherlands firmly believes in the critical role of parents and caregivers in addressing OSAEC. To empower them, we launched the ‘Also Online’ Campaign, providing them with essential tips, tools and conversation starters. This initiative helps families discuss online safety, fostering open communication and bridging the intergenerational digital divide,” said Anna Abelinde, Philippine country director of Terre des Hommes Netherlands.

Parents and caregivers are children's first line of defense against online risks. The “Also Online” Campaign equips them with the knowledge and confidence to create safe spaces where children feel heard and supported, without fear or shame.

Visit the Also Online Campaign page to access resources and practical guides to help keep your children safe in today’s digital world. Know more about Terre des Hommes Netherlands by visiting this link.

About the Author: Kathyleen Honculada is the advocacy and programme development officer of Terre des Hommes Netherlands’ (TdH NL) Philippine Country Office, where she provides technical support in the areas of advocacy, communications, research and proposal writing.

