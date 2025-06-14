Fast food chain brings back Squishmallows for kids' meals

MANILA, Philippines — Fast food chain McDonald's is bringing back Squishmallows plush toys as Happy Meal prizes after two years.

The 10 collectibles for this promo are: Maritza the Cactus, Rorty the Monster, Cookie the Flamingo, Junie the Banana; Rossi the Cheetah, Mirren the Moth, Zumirez the Bat, Charles the Pickle, Cam the Cat and Halley the Intergalactic Axolotl.

The latter collectible is a new Squishmallows character exclusive for this collaboration.

Customers can also learn more about the characters they get by scanning a code on meal boxes that unlocks a digital mini game.

Accompanying the return of the Squishmallows are three limited-edition float beverages inspired by the plus toys: Cotton Candy, Raspberry and Grape.

The fast food chain is also expanding options for its Snack and Match Combo deals with the addition of two limited-edition selections: the Smokey Melt Chicken Sandwich and the McShaker Nori Fries.

