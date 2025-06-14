fresh no ads
Fast food chain brings back Squishmallows for kids' meals | Philstar.com
^

On the Radar

Fast food chain brings back Squishmallows for kids' meals

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 14, 2025 | 3:24pm
Fast food chain brings back Squishmallows for kids' meals
Squishmallows plush toys
Squishmallows

MANILA, Philippines — Fast food chain McDonald's is bringing back Squishmallows plush toys as Happy Meal prizes after two years.

The 10 collectibles for this promo are: Maritza the Cactus, Rorty the Monster, Cookie the Flamingo, Junie the Banana; Rossi the Cheetah, Mirren the Moth, Zumirez the Bat, Charles the Pickle, Cam the Cat and Halley the Intergalactic Axolotl.

The latter collectible is a new Squishmallows character exclusive for this collaboration.

Customers can also learn more about the characters they get by scanning a code on meal boxes that unlocks a digital mini game.

Accompanying the return of the Squishmallows are three limited-edition float beverages inspired by the plus toys: Cotton Candy, Raspberry and Grape.

The fast food chain is also expanding options for its Snack and Match Combo deals with the addition of two limited-edition selections: the Smokey Melt Chicken Sandwich and the McShaker Nori Fries.

RELATED: 4-foot Labubu sold for P8m in China

HAPPY MEAL

MCDONALDâ€™S

MCDONALDâ€™S PHILIPPINES
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with