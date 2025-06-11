Affordable, flexible plans to help Filipinos achieve their life goals

The plans are both designed to put Filipinos in the driver's seat of their financial well-being—helping protect what matters now while confidently pursuing their life goals.

MANILA, Philippines — Financial security often feels out of reach for many Filipinos, especially when day-to-day needs take priority over long-term plans. To help address this concern, AIA Philippines Life and General Insurance Company Inc. (AIA Philippines), formerly Philam Life and now the domestic arm of Hong Kong-based insurer AIA, has launched a flexible and affordable variable universal life (VUL) insurance plan, AIA Goals Protect.

Its bancassurance arm, BPI AIA Life Assurance Corporation (BPI AIA), a strategic alliance between Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and AIA Philippines, has also launched BPI AIA Prosper.

“Our ‘Rethink Healthy’ study revealed that 41% of Filipinos feel overwhelmed by the challenge of juggling financial security with the demands of daily life,” explains Melita Teo, president and CEO, AIA Philippines.

“AIA Goals Protect provides an easier way for them to invest in their future while adapting to their changing needs, offering the best of both worlds: enjoying life now while building a secure future.”

“Similarly, BPI AIA Prosper empowers individuals to tailor their financial well-being, from boosting health coverage to securing their family's future,” Teo added.

Protection and growth tailored to your aspirations

Even with savings and insurance, many Filipinos continue to worry about what lies ahead, according to the AIA study. Both AIA Goals Protect and BPI AIA Prosper respond to this challenge by combining life insurance with financial solutions tailored to meet specific needs.

These plans enable policyholders to create a financial safety net while actively working toward key life goals, whether it is buying a home, funding education or preparing for a secure retirement.

Starting at P2,085 per month, AIA Goals Protect offers flexible coverage through three distinct packages: Protection, Health and Medical, and Long-Term Savings Growth.

AIA Goals Protect offers the market's highest loyalty bonus, adding up to 3.5%1 to the fund growth, and a no-lapse guarantee2 for added peace of mind.

To help maximize investments and stay on track with life goals, AIA Goals Protect is also invested in the highest-performing3 local and global funds, managed by experienced professionals.

Another key advantage of AIA Goals Protect is its enhanced death benefit. In the event of an unexpected passing, beneficiaries receive a death benefit including fund growth. That is more than the policy is worth, and significantly higher than the standard death benefit offered by most other insurance plans.4

The plan can be customized with optional add-ons/riders that cover accidents, hospital stays, critical illnesses and more. Manageable payment terms include a five-year option or pay-until-age-65. Furthermore, policyholders can choose coverage levels of up to 100 times the premium paid, allowing them to prioritize either protection or savings based on individual objectives.

Meanwhile, BPI AIA Prosper, available exclusively to BPI customers, offers two core packages—Protection and Health—making it a straightforward and robust option. Similar to Goals Protect, it allows policyholders to adjust coverage and investment allocations based on their life stage and priorities.

BPI AIA Prosper also offers customizable additional benefits through riders, providing extra coverage for disabilities, medical emergencies and critical illnesses.

BPI AIA Prosper adapts to changing needs, allowing for increased protection during key life events or allocation of more resources to growth. With expert fund management from BPI Wealth, policyholders can also benefit from potential growth.

Plus, BPI AIA Prosper provides flexible coverage with death benefit multiples, which means the death benefit can be a multiple of the premium paid.

Making financial wellness less stressful

AIA Philippines research also revealed that 65% of Filipinos rely on personal savings for health emergencies, which can derail long-term financial goals. By blending protection with fund growth opportunities, both AIA Goals Protect and BPI AIA Prosper help alleviate this burden, offering peace of mind while keeping policyholders on track toward their aspirations.

Compared to many other VUL offerings, both plans are priced competitively, making them accessible to more Filipinos. "AIA is dedicated to empowering Filipinos to take control of their financial well-being without undue financial strain," shares Teo.

"Our goal is to make it easier for them to live healthier, longer, and better lives, and we are committed to supporting them every step of the way."

As part of their commitment to empowering Filipinos, AIA Philippines and BPI AIA will host a series of webinars and community events focused on financial planning and well-being. These initiatives aim to educate Filipinos on how to effectively manage their finances while securing their future.

To know more about AIA Goals Protect and BPI AIA Prosper, visit www.aia.com.ph or www.bpi-aia.com.ph/

1 2 Terms and conditions apply

3 Quartile ranking based on Bloomberg grouping of local multi-asset VUL funds invested in global securities (as of end of December 2024).

4 Computed based on whichever is higher than face amount + account value or 105% of account value

Editor’s Note: This press release from AIA Philippines and BPI AIA is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.