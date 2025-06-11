Epson Philippines celebrates partnerships and progress at Fusion 16

The three days were packed with fun activities that brought media partners and Epson leaders together in a friendly competition.

MANILA, Philippines — Epson Philippines marked the 16th edition of Fusion, its annual media thanksgiving, from May 28 to 30 at Misibis Bay Resort in Albay. This year’s event focused on forging meaningful partnerships that advance responsible innovation, sustainability and community impact.

Masako Kusama, president and director of Epson Philippines Corporation, opened the event by highlighting the theme of EcoSynergy. “EcoSynergy reflects the idea that real progress happens when innovation moves in step with shared purpose,” she said.

“It’s how Epson brings people, technology, and sustainability together.”

She continued, “Engineered for Good guides how we design, how we build and how we operate every day. We focus on reducing energy use, extending product life, and choosing materials that are safer for the environment. Engineered for Good reflects the role we want to play in the world.”

Wins and milestones

Noelle Gonzalez, marketing division head, shared how Epson has maintained market leadership across eight key product lines while achieving consistent double-digit growth. She highlighted Epson’s efforts to fight counterfeit inks and the rollout of new value-added services for improved customer experiences.

Russer Cabrera, senior manager for product marketing, detailed updates that help businesses work smarter and more sustainably. These included regional holograms to combat counterfeit inks, expanded warranty options through the CoverPlus program, and enhanced solutions for education and self-ordering systems. Large-format printing solutions for textiles and signage were also featured, underscoring Epson’s leadership in these markets.

The event also introduced Julia Avila, OIC for product marketing, focusing on corporate products, and Ash Elshawbaki, senior manager for corporate & government and channel sales departments, reinforcing Epson’s commitment to deeper customer partnerships.

Advancing the sustainability roadmap

Sustainability was front and center at Fusion 16. EJ Sulit, Epson’s sustainability champion, shared the company’s environmental roadmap, focusing on the goal of achieving carbon-negative operations by 2050 and using 100% renewable energy across all global sites, including the largest Epson manufacturing facility in the world, which is located in Batangas.

Sulit also spotlighted the company’s community-driven initiatives like the ICLEAN Project in Monreal, Ticao Island, in partnership with WWF-Philippines. The project conducted waste management and sponsored a new plastic shredder that helped increase the production of eco-bricks made of collected plastics.

“These eco-bricks each contain about 500 grams of plastic that might otherwise pollute marine environments,” Sulit explained. “The municipality now produces over 300 bricks monthly, showing how localized innovation can drive real change.”

Ed Bonoan, sales division head, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the media for their steadfast support over the years. “We’re grateful for your continued partnership in sharing our stories,” he said.

The three days were packed with fun activities that brought media partners and Epson leaders together in a friendly competition, resulting to strengthened camaraderie and partnership. Filled with team challenges that tested communication and creativity, Fusion 16 was a true celebration of partnership and community.

These shared experiences underscored the belief that real progress happens when people work together—shaping a more responsible, innovative future for all.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Epson is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.