SM Supermalls to hold Kalayaan Job Fairs on June 12
A nationwide hiring movement in celebration of Independence Day
In celebration of the 127th Philippine Independence Day, SM Supermalls and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) are teaming up once again for the Kalayaan Job Fairs—happening this June 12 in 28 SM malls nationwide.
This isn’t just any job fair. It’s a full-blown opportunity hub, bringing together hundreds of local and overseas employers, thousands of job openings, on-the-spot hiring and government services like the Social Security System (SSS), Pag-IBIG, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)—all in one convenient, accessible and air-conditioned SM mall.
Whether you're a fresh grad, seasoned pro, or a returning Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), this is your chance to glow up and gear up for your next career move.
Hired on the spot: Real stories, real impact
“I’ve been to other job fairs, pero dito lang ako na-hire on the spot. Ang daming choices, maayos ang lugar, at may mga government booths pa! Super sulit,” says Jolina, hired as a sales associate at an SM Job Fair.
“Mabilis po ang process. At lahat ng requirements, nandito na—tulad ng NBI, Pag-IBIG at PhilHealth. Malaking bagay po 'yun, sa hirap pong maghanap ng trabaho ngayon,” shares Dondon, hired as a room attendant at an SM Job Fair.
Participating SM Malls at the June 12 Kalayaan Job Fairs:
- SM Mall of Asia
- SM Megamall
- SM City Fairview
- SM City Novaliches (June 12–13)
- SM City Marikina
- SM City Grand Central
- SM City North EDSA
- SM City Manila
- SM City Sta. Mesa
- SM City East Ortigas
- SM Center Las Piñas
- SM City Laoag
- SM City Rosales
- SM City Baguio
- SM City Masinag
- SM City Tuguegarao
- SM City Cabanatuan
- SM City Bataan
- SM City Telabastagan
- SM City San Mateo
- SM City Tanza
- SM City Puerto Princesa
- SM City Legazpi
- SM City Iloilo
- SM City Bacolod
- SM Seaside City Cebu
- SM City Davao
- SM City General Santos
Other June Job Fair dates you shouldn’t miss:
- June 11 - SM Center Imus
- June 11 - SM City Molino
- June 11 - SM City Tuguegarao
- June 13 - SM City Marilao
- June 13 - SM City Trece Martires
- June 16 - 17 - SM City North EDSA
- June 16 - SM City Tuguegarao
- June 17 - SM City Calamba
- June 19 - SM City Daet
- June 27 - SM City Trece Martires
- June 27 - SM City Laoag
At SM, Independence Day isn’t just about waving flags—it’s about unlocking futures. So, update that resume, bring extra copies, and show up as your best professional self. Your next big opportunity is waiting.
For full schedules and updates, follow SM Supermalls on Facebook or visit www.smsupermalls.com.
Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by SM. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.