SM Supermalls to hold Kalayaan Job Fairs on June 12

(Left) A job seeker and an SM Human Resources representative at the SM City Olongapo Central Job Fair discuss potential employment opportunities; (right) a hopeful candidate at SM City Cabanatuan reviews available opportunities on a digital board during the Job Fair.

A nationwide hiring movement in celebration of Independence Day

In celebration of the 127th Philippine Independence Day, SM Supermalls and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) are teaming up once again for the Kalayaan Job Fairs—happening this June 12 in 28 SM malls nationwide.

This isn’t just any job fair. It’s a full-blown opportunity hub, bringing together hundreds of local and overseas employers, thousands of job openings, on-the-spot hiring and government services like the Social Security System (SSS), Pag-IBIG, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)—all in one convenient, accessible and air-conditioned SM mall.

Whether you're a fresh grad, seasoned pro, or a returning Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW), this is your chance to glow up and gear up for your next career move.

Hired on the spot: Real stories, real impact

“I’ve been to other job fairs, pero dito lang ako na-hire on the spot. Ang daming choices, maayos ang lugar, at may mga government booths pa! Super sulit,” says Jolina, hired as a sales associate at an SM Job Fair.

A newly hired applicant celebrates her on-the-spot achievement at the SM City Marikina Job Fair.

“Mabilis po ang process. At lahat ng requirements, nandito na—tulad ng NBI, Pag-IBIG at PhilHealth. Malaking bagay po 'yun, sa hirap pong maghanap ng trabaho ngayon,” shares Dondon, hired as a room attendant at an SM Job Fair.

A successful candidate holds a sign indicating he was hired on the spot at SM City Tuguegarao's Job Fair.

Participating SM Malls at the June 12 Kalayaan Job Fairs:

SM Mall of Asia SM Megamall SM City Fairview SM City Novaliches (June 12–13) SM City Marikina SM City Grand Central SM City North EDSA SM City Manila SM City Sta. Mesa SM City East Ortigas SM Center Las Piñas SM City Laoag SM City Rosales SM City Baguio SM City Masinag SM City Tuguegarao SM City Cabanatuan SM City Bataan SM City Telabastagan SM City San Mateo SM City Tanza SM City Puerto Princesa SM City Legazpi SM City Iloilo SM City Bacolod SM Seaside City Cebu SM City Davao SM City General Santos

Other June Job Fair dates you shouldn’t miss:

June 11 - SM Center Imus June 11 - SM City Molino June 11 - SM City Tuguegarao June 13 - SM City Marilao June 13 - SM City Trece Martires June 16 - 17 - SM City North EDSA June 16 - SM City Tuguegarao June 17 - SM City Calamba June 19 - SM City Daet June 27 - SM City Trece Martires June 27 - SM City Laoag

At SM, Independence Day isn’t just about waving flags—it’s about unlocking futures. So, update that resume, bring extra copies, and show up as your best professional self. Your next big opportunity is waiting.

For full schedules and updates, follow SM Supermalls on Facebook or visit www.smsupermalls.com.

