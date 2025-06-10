^

Heart Evangelista's 'PBB' appearance draws flak from Internet users

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 10, 2025 | 9:06am
Celebrity couple Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero
Heart Evangelista via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista is the newest celebrity houseguest taking part in reality series "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition," but not everyone is amused. 

Evangelista entered the iconic Bahay ni Kuya over the weekend, days before some progress was seen regarding the impending impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte in the Senate, headed by Evangelista's husband Sen. Chiz Escudero.

Several Filipinos have accused Escudero of delaying the impeachment process, and the criticism has extended to "Pinoy Big Brother" viewers as many expressed their intention not to watch the reality show while Evangelista is inside.

Some senators and law experts previously shared their dismay with Escudero's statement that the Senate will not yet formally begin the impeachment. 

Last June 9, the Senate minority composed of Sens. Koko Pimental and Risa Hontiveros moved to constitute the Senate as an impeachment court which started a legal squabble on Senate floor.

After hours of impasse, senators voted unanimously to send the articles of impeachment to the rules committee while Escudero as Senate President took his oath of office as presiding officer of the court.

The other senators are expected to take their oaths as well though Sen. Joel Villanueva clarified the act of oath-taking would "constitute" the court, but "not convene [it] yet."

The formal reading of charges against Duterte remains set for June 11, just days before before Congress adjourns sine die on June 14. — with reports from Cristina Chi

