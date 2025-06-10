Heart Evangelista's 'PBB' appearance draws flak from Internet users

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso star Heart Evangelista is the newest celebrity houseguest taking part in reality series "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition," but not everyone is amused.

Evangelista entered the iconic Bahay ni Kuya over the weekend, days before some progress was seen regarding the impending impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte in the Senate, headed by Evangelista's husband Sen. Chiz Escudero.

Several Filipinos have accused Escudero of delaying the impeachment process, and the criticism has extended to "Pinoy Big Brother" viewers as many expressed their intention not to watch the reality show while Evangelista is inside.

Some senators and law experts previously shared their dismay with Escudero's statement that the Senate will not yet formally begin the impeachment.

Here are some social media users reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter):

Mukhang double time ngayon ang PR team ni Heart Evangelista para pabanguhin ang image niya dahil sa asawa niyang tuta na si Chiz Escudero. Talagang papasok pa ang gaga sa PBB House!@heart021485 @SayChiz pic.twitter.com/Ecq0YrdqUH — Kapamilya Kingdom (@kpmlykngdm) June 8, 2025

Nakakahiya na makikita natin si Heart Evangelista strutting her birkin or kelly knowing na yun husband nya na si Chiz Escudero eh enabler ng magnanakaw! Like gurl sa nakaw ba pinangbili mo ng bag??? — AltGMA???? (@KafosoMo) June 5, 2025

i’m sorry di ko maseryoso si heart evangelista inside the pbb house dahil sa issue ni chiz escudero ngayon.. this pr move pic.twitter.com/QhqeA7Nipm — Rap (@srplng) June 8, 2025

"Pinaglaruan" ng mga netizen ang anunsyong papasok bilang house guest sa Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition si fashion icon at Kapuso star Heart Evangelista.



Ito raw ang first task ni Heart. ????????????#satire https://t.co/9bJCdIrpCF pic.twitter.com/WfMNtg4oZI — Thea Tan (@theadtan) June 8, 2025

GUYS WTF PINASOK TLGA NG ABSCBN AT GMA7 NGAYON SI HEART EVANGELISTA NA ASAWA NG DUWAG AT PANIS NA KESONG SI CHIZ SA PBB ????



KUNG AKALA NYO MAY PAKE KAY HEART AT MAPIPIGIL NYO ANG GALIT NG MASA NAGKAKAMALI KAYO! @PBBabscbn@ABSCBN@gmanetwork #PBBCollabFinalDuoDay3 — Lui (@louiewell25) June 8, 2025

Last June 9, the Senate minority composed of Sens. Koko Pimental and Risa Hontiveros moved to constitute the Senate as an impeachment court which started a legal squabble on Senate floor.

After hours of impasse, senators voted unanimously to send the articles of impeachment to the rules committee while Escudero as Senate President took his oath of office as presiding officer of the court.

The other senators are expected to take their oaths as well though Sen. Joel Villanueva clarified the act of oath-taking would "constitute" the court, but "not convene [it] yet."

The formal reading of charges against Duterte remains set for June 11, just days before before Congress adjourns sine die on June 14. — with reports from Cristina Chi

RELATED: Ralph-Will, Shuvee-Klang, Mika-Brent make final duos of ‘PBB Celebrity Collab Edition’