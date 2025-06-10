Give dad the recognition he deserves with vivo this Father's Day

With every purchase of a vivo smartphone during the campaign period, customers will receive a free, personalized Father’s Day certificate and photo memento, thoughtfully designed and printed on-site, creating a moment of appreciation that goes far beyond the typical retail experience.

MANILA, Philippines — vivo, a leading global smartphone brand, is proud to announce a meaningful new initiative just in time for Father’s Day.

From June 13 to June 15, all participating vivo stores nationwide will host a consumer-centered celebration where they will describe their father.

This campaign reflects vivo’s core belief that beyond innovation and technology, the brand has a responsibility to bring people closer and spark real, emotional connections.

With every purchase of a vivo smartphone during the campaign period, customers will receive a free, personalized Father’s Day certificate and photo memento, thoughtfully designed and printed on-site, creating a moment of appreciation that goes far beyond the typical retail experience.

“Our goal is to connect with consumers emotionally, not just commercially,” said Lulu Liu, brand marketing director of vivo Philippines. “Father’s Day is about honoring the heroes in our homes, and we want to make sure each dad feels seen, appreciated, and celebrated."

An immersive in-store experience

Unlike conventional promotions, vivo's Father's Day campaign offers a heartfelt interaction for families. The process is simple but impactful:

Customers can purchase any vivo smartphone from June 13 to 15 at participating stores.

They receive a personalized certificate, which includes a space to write a special adjective (e.g., “strongest,” “wisest,” “funniest”) and their dad's name.

A portrait photo is taken on-site, printed instantly and affixed to the certificate.

Families can then pose with their dads, holding the certificate in a dedicated photo corner inside the store.

The experience concludes with a memorable keepsake that customers can take home—a physical reminder of the celebration.

This initiative allows each participant to reflect on their father’s qualities and express their gratitude in a tangible, creative way. Whether it's a biological father, grandfather, stepfather, or a father figure, every dad can be recognized in a personal, touching manner.

As a bonus, customers who post their Father’s Day moment on social media with hashtags #AwardMyDadwithvivo and #vivoDadinStyle, and tag @vivo_philippines, will receive exclusive giveaways.

Give dad more than a gift this Father's Day

vivo's Father's Day campaign is a testament to vivo’s dedication to creating not only best-in-class smartphones but also memorable moments for Filipino families. By transforming a routine purchase into a moment of bonding and gratitude, vivo elevates the retail experience into something deeply personal.

As Father's Day draws near, vivo encourages everyone to take part in this limited-time offer and show appreciation for the father figures who have shaped their world.

For more information about this campaign and other upcoming events, visit vivo Philippines on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or check out the official website.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by vivo. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.