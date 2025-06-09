A first bloom: Filipino Ikebana artists showcase exquisite elegance at SM City Sta. Mesa

Quezon City, Philippines — Quezon City's art scene is blossoming with the inaugural "Filipino Artistry in the Japanese Art of Ikebana" exhibit, a stunning showcase of Filipino talent interpreting the refined elegance of Ikebana. This landmark event, held at SM City Sta. Mesa from June 6 to 8, marks the first-ever Ikebana exhibition of this scale at the venue and promises a captivating journey into the world of floral artistry.

Fifteen master Ikebana artists, led by the highly respected Mila Robles, present their unique interpretations of this ancient Japanese art form. Each arrangement is a testament to the artists' skill and dedication, transforming simple flowers and branches into breathtaking expressions of beauty and balance.

The participating artists, a collective of exceptional talent, include Mannix Bautista, Gloria Caccam, Lina Cruz, Chit Jimenez, Ginalie Lim, Elsa Limjap, Agnes Bailen, Irish Perjoles, Jo Anne de los Reyes, Jucelle Richardson, Grace Riveral, Mila Robles, Ted Robles, Nemie Tolentino and Malou Tupaz.

The exhibit, themed "Friendship Through Flowers," transcends the mere display of floral arrangements. It highlights the discipline and precision required in Ikebana, while simultaneously celebrating the collaborative spirit and camaraderie among these gifted artists. The exhibition underscores the profound connection between nature, artistry and human connection.

A particularly noteworthy piece is Robles' exploration of bamboo's symbolic significance within both Filipino and Japanese cultures, adding a layer of cultural depth and understanding to the exhibit.

This is an unparalleled opportunity to experience the serene beauty and intricate detail of Ikebana, reimagined through the lens of Filipino artistry. Visit the Upper Ground Level of SM City Sta. Mesa from June 6th to 8th to immerse yourself in this captivating exhibition.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Ikebana is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.