TikTok Shop launches upgraded ACE Indicator System at Summit Pilipinas 2025

Assortment, Content, Empowerment (ACE) System 2.0 empowers sellers with customer segmentation and targeting capabilities

MANILA, Philippines — TikTok Shop reinforced its commitment to empowering Filipino micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the highly anticipated TikTok Shop Seller Summit 2025, attended by over 800 sellers and partners.

ACE: A growth-hacking solution

During the summit, TikTok Shop launched the enhanced ACE Indicator System, the platform’s proprietary framework that supports sellers in elevating their brand performance across three key pillars: Assortment, Content and Empowerment.

“TikTok Shop is delighted to launch an upgraded ACE framework, as part of our commitment to helping our sellers navigate the fast-paced digital landscape,” said Franco Aligaen, marketing lead, TikTok Shop Philippines.

“Many brands have attributed their success on the platform to ACE, which provides guidelines to optimize product offerings, create engaging content and experiment with discount and voucher strategies. We are excited to see more sellers succeed with the new and improved version.”

ACE 2.0 now offers deeper insights and categorizes SEA shoppers into eight distinct and targetable shopper groups. These groups, which include Gen-Z Students, Savvy Shoppers, Mid-Life Budgeters and Moms, are then targeted through a mix of touchpoints, allowing sellers to tailor content and promotions to the right audience.

In a panel discussion, brand representatives underscored how their use of ACE 2.0 has helped boost their visibility, attracting both new and repeat customers.

Ariana Henares (head of e-commerce, Nestlé), Lorin Tan (marketing head, Tiny Buds Baby Naturals) and Marvin Tiu Lim (chief growth and development officer, Mega Prime Foods) discuss how TikTok Shop's tools and programs have benefitted their brands.

“When we started planning our products based on what parents usually stock up on, layering discount vouchers on top of free shipping, timing our livestreams around peak scroll times, and offering Cashback, we saw not only a major sales bump but a surge in new customer acquisition and repeat purchases,” said Lorin Tan, marketing head of Tiny Buds Baby Naturals.

Smarter tools, stronger seller performance

Complementing ACE 2.0 are TikTok Shop's business solutions, such as the Shipping Fee, Bonus Cashback, Mega Discount and Flash Sale programs, which Ariana Henares, head of e-commerce at Nestlé, says contributed to a 38% GMV uplift during the 3.3 campaign.

“Our use of Mega Discount vouchers combined with livestreaming was a game-changer," said Henares. “This resulted in an uplift in livestream GMV, and attracted new buyers, many of whom were exposed to our brand through high visibility campaign placements.”

The summit also highlighted the growing success of TikTok Shop Mall. Built to drive customer trust, TikTok Shop Mall sellers enjoy verified seller tags, premium campaign placements, and access to exclusive promotions.

Between January and June 2024, brands on TikTok Shop Mall sellers saw sales grow 2.2x faster than those of the general marketplace, proof that TikTok Shop Mall is not just a badge of credibility, but a performance driver for brands.

Leading brands and emerging businesses were among the recipients of the TikTok Shop Awards

Celebrating success and looking ahead

The summit ended with a celebration of the achievements of standout sellers through the TikTok Shop Awards, spotlighting those who have demonstrated creativity, resilience and excellence in leveraging the platform.

These awardees represent the vibrant diversity of TikTok Shop's community, from leading brands to rising MSMEs and creators. Winners included Issy Cosmetics (Mega Campaign Star Award), Drip and Bites (Inspiring MSME Award), and Dani Barretto (Superstar Creator).

TikTok Shop also announced the 6.6 Bonggang Birthday Sale, an annual shopping event that will connect sellers with millions of consumers through exclusive deals and engaging content.

Taking place from June 2 to 6, the sale is part of TikTok Shop's continued dedication to maximizing opportunities for sellers, particularly MSMEs.

TikTok Shop Philippines marketing lead Franco Aligaen ushers in the 6.6 Bonggang Birthday Sale

“TikTok Shop Summit Pilipinas 2025 is a celebration of the heart and hustle of Filipino entrepreneurs,” said Aligaen.

“All announcements we made during the Seller Summit reflect our mission of providing an inclusive platform where businesses can thrive, whether they are just starting or scaling up. We are committed not only to help them succeed in the world of social commerce, but amplify their stories and build a business ecosystem that grows with them.”

