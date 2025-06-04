Filipino graduates magna cum laude with double degree at Harvard

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino student graduated magna cum laude from the prestigious Harvard University in the United States.

Eion Nikolai Chua completed a Concurrent Master's degree in Chemistry (Chemical Biology) and a Bachelor's degree in Economics. He was among the nearly 10,000 who marched in Harvard's 374th commencement ceremony last May 29.

Of the 9,434 Harvard graduates, 2,014 were from Harvard College: 1,947 earned their Bachelor of Arts degrees, while the remaining 67 were Bachelor of Science graduates.

There were also 1,357 graduates from the Harvard Kenneth C. Griffin Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, 275 of them are Master of Science degree holders.

Chua entered Harvard in 2021 after finishing studies at the International School Manila and MGC New Life Christian Academy, both in Taguig.

While at Harvard, the 22-year-old did separate terms as a teaching assistant and a research intern at D&L Industries Inc. He served as the university's Chemistry Club president during his last academic year.

He was also a research fellow for Harvard's Program for Research in Science in Engineering and a two-time John Harvard Scholar. Chua was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society, the oldest academic honor society in the United States.

