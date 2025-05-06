Juan Ponce Enrile outlives 8 popes, set to see 9th

MANILA, Philippines — Many Filipinos joke about the longevity of former Senate President Juan Ponce Enrile, and now, they have another point of reference to quip about.

Since being born on February 14, 1924, the centenarian has seen the Catholic Church led by eighth Supreme Pontiffs.

Following the passing of Pope Francis last month, Enrile is set to witness the leadership of a ninth pope.

At the time of his birth, the pope was Pius XI who succeeded Benedict XV two years earlier.

The first conclave Enrile was alive to see was the election of Pius XII in 1939. Nineteen years later, he was succeeded by John XXIII, who was pope for four years.

People will be aware that there were three popes in 1978 — Paul VI, John Paul I, and John Paul II — and the latter led Catholics for 26 years, the third-longest pontificate in history.

Benedict XVI succeeded John Paul II but historically renounced the papacy in 2013, a first in six centuries, leading to the election of Francis, the first Latin-American pope.

The College of Cardinals will gather and be sequestered in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel beginning May 7 to decide the new leader of the Catholic Church.

With three Filipino cardinals taking part in the vote, there is a possibility that Enrile will live to see a first-ever Filipino pope.

