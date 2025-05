OFW dad calls for justice for daughter killed at NAIA car crash

The black SUV that crashed in the entrance and exit doors of NAIA Terminal 1 on May 4, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) Danmark Masongsong is still grieving for the passing of his daughter Malia in an accident in Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 last Sunday.

In an interview with the media, Danmark said he loves his daughter so much.

“Napakasakit po ng nangyari, lalong-lalo na, anak ko po ‘yon, mahal na mahal ko po ‘yun," he said.

“Buong Pilipinas po ang nakasaksi sa nangyari sa anak ko. Hindi ko po kaya. Kaya po ako nagsasalita rito para mailabas ko 'yung nararamdaman ko,” he added.

Danmark also said that his wife, who is also a victim of the accident and is still in the hospital, has no knowledge on what happened to their daughter.

“Talagang mahal na mahal ko po ‘yang anak ko. Alagang-alaga ko po ‘yan, lalong-lalo na ng aking asawa. Hindi pa po niya alam na wala na ang anak ko," he said.

“Nakakalungkot po, talagang mahal na mahal ko po ‘yan. Kaya po nag-ipon ako para po sa kanilang dalawa. Tapos ganiyan po ang mangyayari,” he added.

He asked the government to help them to get justice for his daughter.

“Sana po’y tulungan n’yo ko na managot 'yung bumangga sa anak ko. Pananagutin ko po ‘to, tulungan n’yo po ko," he said.

“Sa atin pong gobyerno, tulungan n’yo po ko na panagutin ‘to. Sana po huwag po siyang makapag-piyansa,” he added.

