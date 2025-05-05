Newly discovered flower named after Doris Bigornia

MANILA, Philippines — A newly discovered flower species has been named after ABS-CBN reporter Doris Bigornia.

Begonia dorisiae was one of the two species discovered in Eastern Mindanao recently.

"The specific epithet dorisiae is a tribute to broadcaster Doris Bigornia whose name became an informal, yet very useful monicker of the genus Begonia especially for local communities," the study's authors said.

"Many Filipino botanists, particularly in this series of expeditions, find that the easiest way to make citizens remember the genus Begonia is to associate it with ‘Bigornia.'

"Across different islands and demographics, the best way to capture citizens’ interest when communicating the biology of Philippine Begonia is, in fact, Doris Bigornia."

The researchers discovered the flowers in the municipality of Caraga in Davao Oriental.

