Filipino photojournalist wins but misses World Press Photo awarding due to visa denial

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino photojournalist Noel Celis revealed that he will not be present at the awarding ceremony of the World Press Photo Awards 2025 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands after his visa was denied.

Celis, a seasoned photojournalist, shared about this development on Facebook yesterday.

“Update. Visa denied (correction). So, dito lang ako sa Pilipinas habang nangyayari ‘yung awarding ceremony ng World Press Photo sa Amsterdam,” Celis wrote.

Celis said he is a freelancer now, submitting his works to different news agencies and wires, including The Manila Times and Manila Bulletin. He also joined Agence France-Presse as photo correspondent in 2009.

“Kasi, freelancer ngayon, walang papers maipakita na empleyado ako sa Pilipinas na kailangan umuwi, baka daw mag TNT ako dun sa Amsterdam,” Celis said.

TNT is the Filipino euphemism for an individual who is illegally overstaying their visas. Its literal meaning is “tago nang tago,” or always in hiding.

Celis said that the organization will be sending his award and this year’s World Press Photo photo book.

The Filipino lensman said that he initially had no plans to field his winning entry “Four Storms, 12 Days,” which showed evacuating Filipinos carrying objects while wading brownish flood waters. A series of typhoons, starting with Kristine and succeeding ones, namely, Marce, Nika, and Ofel, ravaged the Philippines in late October to early November in 2024. His photo was shot for the Associated Press.

“Hinde naman ako ‘yung nag apply para maging tourist d'un, sila nagpadala ng invitation para pumunta ako d'un,” Celis said, adding that he did not plan to visit the European country as he was only invited there to receive his award.

He was convinced by his fellow photojournalists to join the annual competition to show the world the about the Philippines and the challenges it faces through his photos.

“Ayun nasa isip ko. Hinde para i-angat ang sarili, para makita ng mas madami ‘yung pictures. So, sa isang banda, duon pa lang ay kuntento na ako. Makita ng mas buong mundo ‘yung pictures, dun palang, accomplished na ‘yung goal ko,” Celis said.

Celis is among the 42 regional winners selected by indepent jury out of 59, 320 entries by 3,778 photographers from 141 countries. Each region awarded winners for the categories of Singles and Long Term Project.

He also won a World Press Photo award in 2017.

